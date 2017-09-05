Win A Bespoke Tailored Suit From Magee 1866

05 Sep 2017 | 04.28 pm

COMPETITION

To celebrate the launch of the new personal tailoring service at Magee 1866, Business Plus and Magee 1866 are offering one lucky reader the chance to win a Personal Tailoring experience at the flagship Magee 1866 store on South Anne Street in Dublin.

Iconic Irish brand Magee 1866 has been the go-to destination for discerning men in search of exquisite tailoring for over 150 years. Now the brand is delighted to introduce a personal tailoring service, ideal for individuals seeking a unique suit that fits like a glove.

Choose from up to 500 fabrics, complemented by an extensive selection of linings, buttons, trim options and personalised embroidery, like having your initials monogrammed on the inside pocket or collar welt.

Meticulous measurements ensure your garment will fit perfectly. The Magee 1866 personal tailoring service is ideal for men with a preference for double-breasted jackets or pleated trousers. Customers also have the option of ordering a second pair of trousers. From date of order to delivery takes just four weeks, with prices starting from €599 for a bespoke two-piece suit.

• Find out more and book your appointment now with Hugh or Glen at Magee 1866 on South Anne Street, Dublin 2

Tel: 01 679 8966

www.magee1866.com

THE PRIZE A Bespoke Tailored Suit from Magee 1866 worth up to €1,000.

HOW TO ENTER Simply answer this question: In what year did Magee start in business?

Email the answer with your contact details to magee@businessplus.ie. The entry deadline is Friday September 29 and the winner will be the first correct entry drawn from the hat. Multiple entries will disqualify. The winner be announced in the October issue of Business Plus.

• Terms and conditions apply. Voucher must be used by 31/03/18 and voucher can only be redeemed against personal tailoring service in one transaction. Any remaining balance not redeemed in that transaction will be forfeited. No cash alternative offered.

• By entering this competition by email, you agree that Magee 1866 can contact you by email. If you wish to opt-out from email correspondence, make this clear in your email entry to this competition.