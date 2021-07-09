Wilson Architecture Expands Design Studio

09 Jul 2021 | 09.00 am

Wilson Architecture is expanding its Interior Design studio with the appointment of Fionuala Lennon as interior design principal.

According to Lennon: “From office interiors to hospitality to residential, our aim is to lead clients to develop authentic, engaging interiors through a process of discovery, always focused on embracing individual, bold creative solutions and thinking big.”

Over the last year, the 1,850 sq.m. fit-out of Varonis at Penrose Dock in Cork was carried out by Wilson’s interiors team while working remotely with clients in Israel and New York.

“The main implication of managing this project remotely was the need for everyone involved to be a lot more engaged, detail oriented and creative, and the end result exceeded all expectations,” said Varonis fracilities manager Yael Hershkowitz.

Also in Cork, Wilson Architecture designed the interior for the Grant Thornton office (pictured) that complements the firm’s Dublin office.

“We incorporate bespoke pieces into all our projects, which could be anything from a light fitting, a wallpaper, or a piece of furniture to a door handle, making our designs exclusive to our clients,” said Lennon.

Separately, in the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland 2021 awards, the quality of Irish workplaces was recognised with a design award for North Dock by ABK Architects, and a fit-out award for Babel Academy of English by Stephen Mulhall of Nineteeneighty Studio.

There was also a commercial RIAI award for Limerick architects Healy Partners and their design of the Padel Club sporting facility at Adare Manor hotel.