Wilo Smart Pump Wins Top Product Award

27 Apr 2018 | 04.29 pm

Intelligent pumping equipment maker Wilo Ireland has won the Overall Product of Show award at the SEAI Energy Show for its Stratos-Maxo smart pump, which also took the award for Best Innovative Product.

The Dublin company specialises in intelligent, energy-efficient pumps and systems for residential, public and commercial properties. The Wilo Stratos-Maxo pump has a number of applications, including underfloor heating, heating through radiators and ceiling cooling and is designed for system efficiency and user-friendliness, according to Wilo.

SEAI programme manager Paul Martin said: “The SEAI Energy Show Awards have championed innovative product development, especially those incorporating smart energy solutions, for many years. Considerable investment in R&D, coupled with rapidly changing technology, have seen a wave of pioneering products and systems featured at the Show. The winners all share a passion for a clean energy future and are providing consumers with exciting new energy products that will help us use less and use clean.”

The Best Product of the Future award recognises pioneering concepts at prototype or development stage, and went to EASi for their EWindow, an artificial 3D daylight system designed to mimic daylight, which has a positive impact on physical health and mood.

As more and more businesses advance in energy efficiency, many are looking to renewable energy solutions to further improve their sustainability credentials. Winner of the Best Renewable Product was Mitsubishi Electric for its Ecodan CO2 Heat Pump which helps extract energy from outside to heat buildings.

Other winners were:

Best energy-efficient product: Origen Energy’s EC Power-XRGI micro Combined Heat and Power unit

EC Power-XRGI micro Combined Heat and Power unit Best service provider: GoCar’s car sharing service

car sharing service Best lighting product: Litho Circuits’ LED SOX-20-28-32, a substitute for low pressure sodium lamps which saves 70 to 80% of energy used.

Photo: Derek Elton of Wilo Ireland with Majella Kelleher, SEAI. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)