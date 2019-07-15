William Fry Warns About Age Bias

15 Jul 2019 | 11.56 am

A new report from law firm William Fry cautions employers that age-related equality claims are spiking sharply upwards.

There were 1,449 equality complaints made to the Workplace Relations Commission in 2018. Of these complaints, age was included in half of all equality claims compared with only 24% the previous year.

Catherine O’Flynn, Head of William Fry’s Employment & Benefits department, said: “According to recent CSO figures, there are 76,000 workers over the age of 65 in the workforce, up from 69,000 in the previous 12 months. Factors driving these changes include improved longevity, higher living costs and delayed receipt of State pension.

“With the majority of employees believing that they will have to work longer than ever before, now is the time for employers to act and prepare for a more age-diverse workplace”.

O’Flynn (pictured) added that recruitment and promotion processes are particularly prone to age bias, whether conscious or unconscious. To avoid this, some of the measures that employers should implement include:

• Ensuring that recruitment material is age neutral and non-discriminatory.

• Providing training on unconscious bias to internal recruiters and decision makers.

• Ensuring diversity amongst recruitment and decision makers.

• Using objective assessment criteria when recruiting/promoting.

• Never base a decision to hire/ not hire/ promote on any discriminatory grounds, including age.

“All employers need to plan for employees wishing to work beyond 66 years old,” she added. “When this growing trend is added to the significant increase in age related disputes before the Workplace Relations Commission, many employers may be unnecessarily exposing themselves to legal risk.”

Recent Irish Case Law

The majority of age-related claims against employers in Ireland have arisen out of complaints concerning recruitment, promotion and retirement. Recent case law suggests that these areas are likely to remain the most problematic in the workplace.

In James Peter Maloney v Ability West (2019), a WRC adjudication officer found that the respondent had discriminated against 65 year old Mr Maloney during the recruitment process. Mr Maloney was offered the position of part-time minibus driver. The Company’s Assistant HR Director then contacted Mr Maloney to say that having realised his age, the offer of employment was being withdrawn as the company operated a policy of mandatory retirement at age 65.

A fixed term position was later offered to Mr Maloney. However, the adjudication officer was satisfied that the offer of a fixed term contract was made after the act of discrimination took place and did not negate the discrimination. In determining that Mr Maloney’s complaint was well-founded, the adjudication officer made an award of €2,500 in his favour.

In Miley v Tennis Ireland (2017), a WRC adjudication officer found that Tennis Ireland had discriminated against Mr Miley on the grounds of age, following what Mr Miley alleged was a flawed recruitment process that lacked transparency and failed to give due consideration to his 24 years of experience in sports management.

The adjudication officer noted that the successful candidate was “significantly less qualified” than Mr Miley and this, taken together with a 14 year age difference between the two, established a case of age discrimination. Mr Miley was awarded €6,500 in compensation.

In Cox v RTÉ (2018), the adjudication officer decided that Ms Cox had been discriminated against on the basis of her age when she was required to retire at age 65. Ms Cox was awarded €50,000 and reinstated in her position.

The adjudication officer found that there was no reference to a compulsory retirement age of 65 years in either Ms Cox’s contract of employment or in the RTÉ staff manual. The adjudication officer stated that RTÉ had failed to objectively justify the termination of Ms Cox’s employment at 65 years of age.

In Louth County Council v Mary Clarke (2019), Louth County Council appealed a decision of the WRC where the adjudication officer held that a complaint on the age ground was well founded. The Labour Court found that the employer had failed to set out grounds that objectively justified the selection of the retirement age in question, ultimately upholding the WRC decision and awarding the complainant €20,000 in compensation.