William Fry Unveils Flexible Client Service Models

13 Sep 2021 | 08.02 am

Law firm William Fry LLP has launched two new business service lines called PeopleBridge by William Fry and William Fry Connect.

The firm says this is the first time a leading law firm in Ireland will offer these service models to the Irish market, addressing the changing needs of businesses and lawyers.

PeopleBridge by William Fry addresses short-term legal and tax staffing needs of businesses by providing professionals on a flexible, short-term basis but with the backing and support of a full-service leading firm.

Managing partner Owen O’Sullivan (pictured) commented: “PeopleBridge by William Fry will be very attractive to businesses in all sectors that, due to time sensitive workload challenges or employee leave purposes, need to resource staff for fixed terms or at short notice without having to deal with lengthy recruitment processes.

“Clients will take comfort in that fact that lawyers and tax advisers placed on short-term assignments through PeopleBridge have been vetted by a leading law firm and have access to the support and resources of William Fry.”

William Fry Connect, is a flexible working model aimed at senior lawyers and tax advisers seeking greater control of their work schedule whilst having the backing and brand of William Fry to enable them to grow their practice.

“This will give senior lawyers and tax advisers with established practices the opportunity to join a leading law firm on fully flexible terms,” O’Sullivan explained.

“William Fry Connect is innovative in that it is the first time that a top tier firm in Ireland is offering established professionals the ability to join a leading practice, not as a partner or consultant in the traditional way, but as a consultant to practice as much or as little as they wish on terms which work for them”.

“By providing a wider pool of talent to clients and providing flexible terms for those who want to work in a more versatile way, we are taking a market-leading approach that benefits all parties”

Matthew Cahill, the partner leading the projects at William Fry, has experience of these models in the UK

According to Cahill: “Covid-19 has been a great disrupter to how we work, and our new fully flexible contract is the next step in the evolution of flexible working at top tier firms. It will bring many back to the workplace and allow those at the later stages of their careers to keep practising.”

Cahill added that William Fry Connect is for professionals who have at least seven years’ experience gained at a leading Irish or international legal or tax practice, can generate business to support their practice, and are looking to work more flexibly.

“PeopleBridge by William Fry welcomes lawyers and tax advisers with a minimum of two years post qualification experience who have typically trained at a leading Irish or international legal or tax practice, and are interested in short-term placements with in-house legal and business teams,” said Cahill.