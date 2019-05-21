William Fry Opens Cork Office

21 May 2019 | 10.02 am

Law firm William Fry has opened a new office in Cork. The firm’s first Munster office will be led by Brian O’Callaghan, a partner in real estate development, and Laura Houlihan, senior associate in the firm’s banking and finance department.

O’Callaghan specialises in property finance and property-based lending, retail and office leasing for landlords and tenants, as well as investment acquisitions and disposals.

Houlihan advises on a range of banking and finance transactions, including acquisition finance, property finance, construction finance and restructures.

The new Cork office brings William Fry’s total office tally to six. The firm also has offices in Dublin, London, New York, San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

In Munster, William Fry currently works with clients from a wide spectrum of sectors, including banking and finance, real estate, technology, food and drink, healthcare and telecoms.

William Fry is also an active member of Cork Chamber of Commerce and has close ties with UCC’s school of law, including sponsoring the UCC Law Conference for the past 11 years.

“William Fry has been working with clients in Munster for many years and I am delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Cork,” said Bryan Bourke, managing partner of William Fry.

William Fry employs more than 320 legal and tax professionals, and 460 staff. It was recently awarded Ireland Tax Firm of the Year and Impact Deal of the Year at the International Tax Review European Awards 2019 in London for its work on the Linde-Praxair $90bn merger.

Photo: Brian O’Callaghan (left) and Laura Houlihan, pictured with Bryan Bourke (Pic: John Allen)