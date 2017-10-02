02 Oct 2017 | 02.26 pm

A gastro pub in County Clare that also has accommodation has joined the small number of Irish eateries to be awarded a Michelin Star.

The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna is the only Irish newcomer to join the latest list of Michelin-starred restaurants in the 2018 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland. Eleven establishments in Ireland now hold Michelin Stars.

With a history that dates from 1860, the Wild Honey Inn is owned and run by chef Aidan McGrath and his partner Kate Sweeney. Refurbished in 2009, its food offering is heavily influenced by the French classical genre, using wild, local produce prepared and served in a bistro style. The Wild Honey Inn has been a Michelin Bib Gourmand holder since 2010.

The pub’s operating company, Wandering Rocks Limited, had accumulated losses of €953,000 on its balance sheet in 2015, according to its most recent account filings.

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the two-star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, the one-star Chapter One, L’Ecrivain and The Greenhouse in Dublin City, as well as Heron & Grey in Blackrock village.

Elsewhere, one-star restaurants include Aniar and Loam (Galway City), Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Kilkenny) and House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford).

In Northern Ireland, two Belfast restaurants — Eipic (Howard Street) and Ox (Oxford Street) — have also retained their Michelin Star status.

Bib Gourmand

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise establishments offering good food at prices of €40 or less for a three-course meal. Seven newcomers join the list of 20 Bib Gourmand recipients in the Republic of Ireland whose names feature in the 2018 Michelin Guide.

They are: Bastible (South Circular Road, Dublin); Richmond (Portobello); Forest & Marcy (Ranelagh); Craft (Terenure); Morrissey’s (Doonbeg); Kai (Galway City) and TwoCooks (Sallins).

Others, all of which retain Bib Gourmand status from earlier years, are 1826 Adare (Adare); Aldridge Lodge (Duncannon); Bastion (Kinsale); Chart House (Dingle); Copper Hen (Tramore); The Courthouse (Carrickmacross); Sha-Roe Bistro (Clonegal) and Giovannelli (Killorglin).

In Dublin city, Delahunt (Camden Street), Etto (Merrion Row), Pichet (Trinity Street), Pigeon House (Clontarf) and Pig’s Ear (Nassau Street) retain their Bib Gourmand status.

This year’s Michelin Guide lists a total of 350 establishments in the Republic of Ireland and 74 in Northern Ireland, including many that offer overnight accommodation.

“I’m confident the demand for good food in Ireland from tourists and locals alike will see further development of its culinary landscape over the next few years,” said Rebecca Burr, editor of the new Michelin Guide. The book is priced at €19 and will be available from October 5.