WiFi Programme Connects Dublin Communities

20 Jun 2021 | 10.13 am

Virgin Media is partnering with Dublin City Council in a programme to bring public WiFi to a number of areas and communities across Dublin.

The Wifi4EU programme was devised to support World WiFi Day, a global initiative that takes place on June 20 each year to help bridge the digital divide.

Through the Wifi4EU programme, communities and families in over 30 locations can access Virgin Media WiFi, including the Cabbage Garden Interagency Project in Dublin city centre.

The locations of the new Dublin city WiFi4EU zones also include sports centres, homeless shelters, galleries/libraries, community gardens, parks and tea rooms, and urban villages and other centres of public life.

Virgin Media Business is working closely with Dublin City Council to deploy WiFi as part of Wifi4EU, while also promoting digital literacy via dedicated educational and engagement events throughout the course of a three-year partnership.

It is hoped that the partnership will drive new opportunities in areas such as the future of connectivity, digital innovation and engagement and best-in-class experiences.

“It’s fantastic to work with Dublin City Council on these projects and help improve the offerings for local communities,” said Aidan D’Arcy, director of business at Virgin Media Ireland.

“World WiFi Day is a great opportunity for everyone to recognise just how significant a role the internet plays in all of our lives, and how important it can be in creating more engaged and connected communities across Dublin and the country.”

Kelley Bermingham, community officer with St Patrick’s Cathedral and The Iveagh Trust, said that the installation of a robust and accessible WiFi network will help the Cabbage Garden Interagency Project to run positive and engaging activities, such as fitness sessions, social gatherings and street festivals.

Nicola Graham, smart city operations manager for Dublin City Council, noted that partnering with Virgin Media Business to deliver reliable and fast public WiFi services to communities that need it most is what the Smart City programme is all about. “We want to support connectivity with a particular emphasis on strengthening community engagement and supporting wider digital innovation initiatives.”

Funding for the Wifi4EU programme is provided by the European Union and Department of Rural and Community Development.

Photo: Nicola Graham (left) and Kelley Bermingham, pictured with Dean William Morton, St Patrick’s Cathedral