Wide Eye Outdoor And Adtower Merge Networks

21 Jan 2021 | 11.07 am

Two digital advertising networks have merged to create Ireland’s largest DOOH network, with close to 1,000 digital screens.

Wide Eye Outdoor and Adtower have merged their businesses, which both overlapped in some sectors as well as being divergent.

Wide Eye operates c 400 high-definition digital screens in cinemas, convenience stores, shopping centres, pubs and gyms, while Adtower has its internal and external full motion panel range installed with Supervalu, Centra, Eurospar, Spar, Mace, and Londis, as well as forecourt retailer Maxol, and independent symbol groups.

Wide Eye chief executive Eoin Wrixon (pictured) said: “The immediate access to data for an advertiser or a retailer is something we are particularly interested to share as we further our commercial relationships. Over time this audience intelligence will help track behavioural patterns in potential consumers.

“Our extended network presents interesting engagement opportunities for media, telecoms, entertainment brands, household and health related products. We’re looking forward to developing bespoke campaigns that best reflect a campaign’s communication objectives.”

Adtower managing director Vincent Whelan (74, pictured above) added: “A heightened tendency to shop local and the increasing national digital footprint of our high-profile networks allows brands to engage audiences with dynamic content and relevant coverage backed by data from our analytics and delivery system.”

Mepro Ltd, the Wide Eye Media operating company, booked a loss of €223,000 in 2018. Year-end trade debtors were €2.1m, down €400,000 on the previous year, and total liabilities amounted to €4.5m. The company, which is controlled out of the Isle of Man, had a net deficit of €230,000 in December 2018.

Adtower Ltd, also controlled by an Isle of Man company, booked a loss of €760,000 in 2018, bringing accumulated losses to €2.5m. The company ended the year with €34,000 cash and total liabilities of €3.4m. The company’s net deficit at period end was €2.5m.