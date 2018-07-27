Wicklow Jewellery Shop Celebrates 200th Birthday

27 Jul 2018 | 02.16 pm

T.J.Gelletlie of Wicklow town, one of the oldest jewellers shops in Ireland still owned and managed by the same family, has marked two centuries of trading with a ceremony in the town.

The shop was established in Wicklow in 1818, specialising in jewellery sales and clock making. Five generations of the Gelletlie family have been involved with the business, and the current owner is goldsmith Joan Gelletlie.

She was joined by Marie Heaney (pictured below), widow of poet Seamus Heaney, at a ceremony in Wicklow this morning at the Halpin Monument. Seamus Heaney regularly commissioned Joan Gelletlie to design and make up special pieces of jewellery for Marie or friends to celebrate special occasions.

“I am so grateful to all my loyal friends and customers,” said Gelletlie (pictured). “So many people in the surrounding area have given our business great support over the years and indeed the centuries. This celebration is just a little way to say thanks to the people of Wicklow who have helped the shop survive so long and remain the successful business it is today.”

Joan Gelletlie specialises in handmade gold and silver jewellery, which she designs and makes in the shop. The business is also well known for its selection of cultured and fresh water pearls, and specialises in giving a makeover to old jewellery, giving them a modern look or making new pieces from old gold items.

In the small shop, an enduring features is an old mahogany clock made by Francina Gelletlie, the great grandmother of the current owners.

Pix: Andres Poveda