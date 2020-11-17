Wicklow Data Centre To Tap Wind Power

17 Nov 2020 | 10.01 am

SSE Renewables and Echelon Data Centres have announced an agreement to develop a substation at the Avoca River Business Park.

The project is subject to securing planning permission.

The new infrastructure would help facilitate the development of Ireland’s first large-scale offshore wind farm, off the coast of Co. Wicklow.

The joint initiative marks the first time in Ireland that an offshore wind farm and a data centre have agreed to develop grid infrastructure.

The substation development is expected to require an investment of around €50m to deliver. Upon completion, the proposed offshore wind farm and data centre will both directly connect to the Irish national grid via the new shared substation.

The promoters say development agreement will support the delivery of 250 jobs, 80 during the construction phase.

SSE Renewables says it is “actively developing” Phase 2 of Arklow Bank Wind Park which will be located in a lease area situated six to 13km to the east of Arklow. The company hopes to site up to 76 offshore wind turbines off the Wicklow coast.