Why Two Family Firms Merged For Travel Scale

23 Dec 2019 | 02.35 pm

Travel agent David O’Grady has enjoyed spectacular success with e-flights.ie. Now he has joined forces with his larger peer World Travel Centre

Walkinstown has long been one of Dublin’s main commercial centres. It’s not a glamorous part of the city and doesn’t have the cachet of Sandyford, the capital’s other main southside hub.

There are no big office blocks, or campuses as they’re called in D18. Walkinstown is relentlessly low rise, with the area dominated by the motor and furniture businesses on the Long Mile Road. One moment you’re in the warren of semi-ds that make up Crumlin, Kimmage and Drimnagh, and the next minute you’re into the industrial and commercial maze that makes up Greenhills, Ballymount and Walkinstown.

Bridgecourt Office Park on Walkinstown Avenue sums up the type of enterprises that populate the area. At the entrance there’s Crumlin Home Centre, and adjacent are Speedy Hire and United Tyres. The Park residents include Evad IT Solutions, CRM Design & Print, Mr Windscreen and Regan & Co Accountants. Also on the big blue board listing Bridgecourt’s residents is e-Travel, a company which, unlike most firms in D12, has hitched its star to the digital future.

Core Travel Ltd, the e-Travel owner, also has much larger turnover than most of its neighbours. In the year to October 2018, the company had sales of €60m. That compares with €46m the previous year and €34m in 2015/16, the first year Core Travel disclosed its turnover.

At the helm are David O’Grady and his wife Niamh, the sole owners of the business, who live ten minutes away. After years of grafting, their business throws up a profit of €1m a year, but having reached the promised land David O’Grady (54) has decided to surrender control.

The O’Gradys have thrown in their lot with World Travel Centre, a bigger business based on equally unsalubrious Pearse Street. The congested thoroughfare, one side of which is being remodelled by Trinity College, has for decades had a cluster of travel agents. However, blink and you’d miss the modest WTC abode at the Lombard Street junction, even though the firm has annual turnover of €143m.

World Travel Centre was established by Jimmy Lennox and his wife Yvonne, and is led by managing director Aidan Coghlan. With e-Travel now part of the family, WTC will have turnover of over €200m this year. The operating margin in travel services runs from 2% to 3%, not quite Google or Facebook territory but handy enough for an Irish SME that has the volume.

Competition Review

Core Travel and World Travel Centre came to the attention of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in May 2019 when the watchdog was notified that WTC intended to acquire 100% control of Core Travel. The CCPC waved the deal through in July, after concluding that the takeover does not give rise to competition concerns, despite horizontal overlap.

World Travel Centre is active in Ireland and Northern Ireland. In the south, WTC provides business travel agency services and offline sale of flights to business clients and consumers, as well as package holidays to non-business travellers. WTC ROI is also active in the wholesale of flights to travel agents on behalf of airlines. In NI, WTC is a business travel agent and wholesales flights to Core Travel.

While not revealing market shares, the CCPC concluded that WTC/Core Travel will be unable to price gouge due to competition in business travel services from Club Travel HRG, American Express, FCM Travel Solutions, BCD Travel Services and Carlson Wagonlit.

The same conclusion was reached on the non-BTA side, where competitors include Trailfinders, Cassidy Travel, Club Travel, FlightCentre and TUI Holidays, among others.

The WTC/Core Travel transaction is actually a merger, according to O’Grady, with his business being bundled into WTC in exchange for a shareholding in the larger firm. Though Core Travel was successful, O’Grady felt the fast growth was stretching him too far.

He started off in business in 1984 in a company called Alpha Computer Clean, which trades today as Alpha CC in Bray. The initial activity of sanitising computers morphed into upgrading memory boards to add more heft to PCs in the days when they were classified as 286, 386 and 486.

In the early 1990s, O’Grady recalls being on holidays on the Isle of Man when reading a newspaper about online travel. He had computer coding skills and got to talking to Tony Roche Travel in Walkinstown about how a travel agency might adapt to online possibilities.

“We were also speaking to Worldspan, who had an online corporate booking tool that they wanted to roll out into Europe,” says O’Grady. “They asked me to help them to localise it and that’s how I got into developing travel software systems.”

O’Grady set up Core Travel in 1998 and left Alpha CC in 1999. A company called Etravel Ltd was set up in 1998, a joint venture between Tony Roche Travel and O’Grady. Etravel Ltd never traded, and in 2011 O’Grady established Etravel Ireland Ltd, without Roche Travel involvement.

One way or another, Roche Travel was O’Grady’s entrée into the travel sector, and initially the sole focus was being a business travel agent. O’Grady’s calling card was that he could drop into clients like Tellabs and stitch their travel bookings into the SAP system, but mostly that type of business was centred on phone calls and e-mails.

E-Flights Platform

In the 2000s, Core Travel carved out a good niche as a tour cruise travel agent. Again, the bookings were on the phone but O’Grady was able to assemble a good online database of cruise choices that customers could check out online before phoning in their booking. Next up was online flight bookings on e-flights.ie and wedoflights.com, where all the spectacular revenue growth has come from in recent years.

From about 2010, O’Grady and a colleague set about writing their own software code for an online system that could handle multi-point flight bookings. The platform launched in 2013, and O’Grady credits some of e-flghts’ growth to the parallel success that Ryanair had in moving mass market flight bookings online.

The e-flights platform is incredibly thorough. Search a flight from Dublin to Douala in Cameroon next week and the booking engine will throw up multiple options in seconds. The search for one-week return flights from Dublin to Bangkok takes a bit longer, because the search engine comes back 125 flight options.

The great thing about this level of efficiency is that people outside of Ireland can avail of it too, and 2017/18 Core Travel generated half its revenue outside the Republic of Ireland, and there was a €10m increase in overseas sales in just one year.

These overseas sales are largely to UK travellers, and a few years ago O’Grady turned to WTC to access its bank of wholesale flights that WTC buys from airlines. As e-flights caught on, Core Travel became WTC’s largest customer. At the same time, David O’Grady found that the explosive growth at e-flights was impeding his ability to manage the business properly.

“It was a case of not having the management structure for the business we had grown into,” says O’Grady. “I made most of the decisions and my sales and marketing colleague Colette Brennan helped me on the day-to-day. My background is IT and finance, and I took everything upon myself from the beginning. A few years ago I realised it was getting too much.”

On a travel trade trip, O’Grady got to talking with WTC’s Jimmy Lennox, and O’Grady then followed up with Aidan Coghlan. One thing led to another, and there was mutual agreement that a merger was a good idea. The deal was a big call for Lennox too, as he is no longer WTC’s majority shareholder.

Another motivation for O’Grady to join forces with WTC was a new online booking tool for corporate travel that Core Travel had developed. “We developed it three years ago and clients are using it but it further investment,” O’Grady explains. “We have made it a lot better, and I couldn’t have done that if was tied down in running the business day-to-day.

“Being part of World Travel Centre gives us a much stronger management structure. I now have someone else to look after management accounts and all that type of stuff. Individuals in the business have a lot more focus, as rather than doing everything they can concentrate on their roles.”

World Travel Centre

World Travel Centre Holdings Ltd grew turnover by 19% to €143m in the year to October 2018, and net profit doubled to €2.1m. It’s an all-island business, with three times more staff located in Belfast than in Dublin.

At the company’s base in Pearse Street, people can walk in and book flights and other travel arrangements. Most of the business is in the business travel segment, and Selective Travel Management in Northern Ireland has been the growth driver in recent years.

In the office of WTC managing director Aidan Coghlan (pictured above), the wall facing his desk is adorned with business aphorisms, such as ‘problems create opportunities’, and ‘I can is 100 times more important than IQ’.

Coghlan explains that WTC took advantage of the recession a decade ago to look north. “The business had maxed out in the Republic and we went on the acquisition trail in Northern Ireland, and hoovered up smaller businesses. We bought them in a recession at low valuations and multiples. It was a scale play, and then the businesses we acquired grew substantially as we invested in them.

“We are more a technology company that operates in travel as opposed to the other way around,” Coghlan adds. “In the internet era, the strong businesses have become stronger through growth and consolidation, and investment in technology. There are far fewer travel agents than there used to be, but the ones that are still around for the most part are quite strong.”

Photo: David O’Grady, founder of e-Travel