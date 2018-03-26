Why Most Startups Are Located In Urban Centres

26 Mar 2018 | 12.47 pm

The Economic and Social Research Institute has been researching how local factors affect where businesses are set up, having noticed that some local areas attract more new businesses than others and asking the question, ‘what is it about these areas that so appeals to firms?’.

Factors such as access to potential employees with the right skills, being connected to broadband networks and having good transport links are often cited as important elements. The research paper by Daire McCoy, Seán Lyons, Edgar Morgenroth, Dónal Palcic, and Leonie Allen sets out to measure the relative importance of these and other local characteristics for firms setting up in parts of Ireland outside the Dublin region.

The results indicate that educational attainment of local residents is highly attractive to startups. The share of the population with a third-level qualification had the largest effect of all the factors used in the authors’ models.

Infrastructure matters too. Local broadband access seems to attract almost all types of firms, while the appeal of an area for high-tech firms is also boosted by availability of high-speed ‘middle mile’ infrastructure such as metropolitan area networks.

However, a key finding is that broadband’s effect on startups depends on the education level of an area’s population. Only areas with enough highly qualified staff seem to enjoy a boost in startups when they have broadband network access. This is in line with international research that broadband mainly benefits manufacturing and service activities performed by highly skilled staff.

Motorway and airport accessibility, affected by both an area’s location and road connectivity, seems particularly important to high-tech foreign-owned firms. Low-tech domestic firms are also attracted by road accessibility.

Startups are also more common in areas nearer to a third-level educational institution and those with more diversity of skills rather than specialisation in a small number of economic activities.

The authors set out some policy implications of their findings. They point out that decisions about where to build different types of infrastructures such as broadband and transport are not often taken together or considered along with other factors such as health care provision or education.

However, if the economic benefits from investing in a particular infrastructure depend upon what other infrastructures are in place or on other characteristics of local areas, deciding on each investment programme separately will not lead to the most efficient and effective outcomes.

The ESRI team comments that the effect of broadband on new firm startups depends upon having plenty of highly educated workers in the area. To reap the full potential benefits of a broadband roll-out in a structurally weak area is likely to require parallel measures to strengthen local human capital. The corollary is that state broadband investment should be prioritised where most people live, not half way up a mountain for the farmer and his sheep.

A summary of the research can be downloaded from here, while the full research article is available here.