Why House Price Inflation Is Spiking

01 Jul 2021 | 10.33 am

Sherry FitzGerald, Ireland’s largest estate agent, says ongoing supply constraints continue to fuel the recent heightened levels of house price inflation.

The estate agent said that average value of second-hand homes in Ireland increased by 3% in Q2, with values rising 4.6% cumulatively through H1. On an annual bases, average price inflation is running at 5.7%.

In Dublin, prices increased by 2.1% in Q2 and 3.1% in H1, with annual inflation currently at 3.7%.

Outside the capital, price inflation averaged 4.2% in Q2 and 6.6% through H1.

Managing director Marian Finnegan (pictured) commented: “The recent levels of heightened price inflation are primarily a result of diminished stock levels, exacerbated by the national lockdowns. Other factors such as increased savings have also played a role. The market remains substantially out of kilter and further increases in supply will be needed before the rate of inflation begins to moderate.”

Finnegan added that price inflation is more robust outside Dublin because of the significant difference in average values, with the mortgage measures much less binding in locations of lower values.

“It is also worth noting that the replacement cost is typically higher than average values in the second-hand market, outside of Dublin. This cost differential is further underpinning price inflation in regional Ireland,” Finnegan stated.

Sherry FitzGerald counted 12,000 home sales in Q1, a 7% increase year-on-year. New home sales to the private market fell 10% y-o-y in Q1 as a significant number of new builds were acquired by state agencies for social housing. Activity in the second-hand market was more robust, up 10%.

According to Finnegan, there is a substantial mismatch between the volume of investors entering and exiting the market.

“Our housing supply crisis is particularly acute,” Finnegan added. “The notable uplift in mortgage approvals in the year-to-date points to the persistence of demand in the months ahead. As such, an elevated period of price inflation is likely to persist.”