Why Can’t Software Be Five Nines More Often?

17 Mar 2021 | 09.41 am

Jon Earley is concerned about the potentially devastating exposures that slapdash technology presents

I have a deep scepticism of the IT industry that has been the foundation of my career for 38 years. Don’t read into this that I am simply an old grump. I am all too well aware that I am approaching or may indeed have past my best before date. Hence my current ambition to pass control of my business to the super talented team twenty plus years my junior.

This rant has been triggered by the NHS computer system in the UK. I had booked a jab online and subsequently received an appointment date from my doctor. Naturally I took the option and subsequently sought to cancel my first appointment.

Blank screen! Following many exchanges of email and attempts to notify my requirement on a useless automated telephone system, I received the following from a human being: “The issue that you are experiencing is being caused by a defect in our system which is due to the fact you have already had your dose 1 vaccination.”

This is just one more chapter of a very sorry story going back to the mid 1980s. My first job was as a sales bod for a firm called Canon Software, a small software house in which Canon had taken stake to encourage software development for their personal computer systems.

At this time computer manufacturers had proprietary platforms. It was a retail application and I possessed the skill set to talk the talk and sell the system.

The software had bugs. Not that many, but enough to be really annoying. The attitude of the programmers was they were too busy to fix the bugs and that the resolution was not go there during the demonstration.

And so it was that a number of these systems were sold to users who also forgave the programmers and learned to avoid problematic features of the application – or else face a lengthy reboot of the entire system.

Knowing no different, I thought nothing of this until after the business went bust (no surprise there I guess!). Subsequently I found gainful employment in a software house that manufactured software for Hewlett Packard HP3000 minicomputer systems – big boy stuff!

Here, I encountered a computer analyst, a stiff chap who dressed in the same three-piece pinstripe suit every day. In this firm programmers were not permitted to design software. They were code monkeys whose place in the scheme of things was to transfer the analyst’s flow diagrams into working software. That worked – no bugs, and software that was written to fully exploit limited hardware resource.

From there I went into the data communications industry. In the late ‘80s the industry was striving to achieve a goal that had been achieved in the voice communications industry – 99.999% uptime and reliability. And for a time great strides were made in this endeavour. Alas, market pressures and bling led to this ambition being abandoned in favour of fast profits and trade sales.

With the onset of increased episodes of faulty software, I learned to accept the shortcomings of technology. Albeit that I never understood why I was expected to confirm ‘OK’ when confronted with the system failures that demanded a hardware reboot.

Over time I became increasingly concerned about the potentially devastating exposures that slapdash technology presents. I became a MacBook devotee, but even in this environment the quality ethic is sadly being eroded.

The average revenue in the B2B internet business has fallen by 90% since 2008, which is entirely understandable in a world where consumers frequently expect to pay nothing. But consumers are paying. Social media and search platforms have traded our time for advertising revenue in a world where mental stimulation is required during every waking hour.

The lunacy of what is happening here is evident in radio programmes, which in the Covid era have conducted interviews almost invariably across internet circuits that are more often than not of variable/poor quality and frequently fail. Don’t they know that the phones work – it’s radio!

It is hard to imagine what Covid would have brought upon us were it not for IT. Internet based entertainment is currently the mainstay for most when seeking distraction and supporting relations with family and friends.

And from a work perspective it has been the saviour of so many jobs and businesses. Maybe five nines is beyond affordability for most, but it does the beg the question of whether we are doing sufficient to get nearer to the holy grail?

• John Earley (pictured) pioneered the rollout of the Metronet network in the UK and has been developing Airfibre business in Ireland since 2012.