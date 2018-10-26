Why Bernard Byrne Jumped Out Of AIB

26 Oct 2018 | 12.44 pm

Finance house Davy has announced that AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne will succeed Kyran McLaughlin as the Head of Capital Markets at Davy group with effect from May 2019.

Byrne will also be appointed Deputy Chief Executive at Davy.

Davy didn’t announce Byrne’s starting salary, though presumably it will be a tad better than his remuneration at AIB, which in 2017 amounted to €500,000 per annum and a DC pension fund payment of €100,000.

Kyran McLaughlin (74) will remain as Deputy Chairman of Davy and will become non-executive Chairman of Davy Capital Markets, providing ongoing counsel to clients and ensuring a smooth transition, the company stated.

Davy CEO Brian McKiernan commented: “We identified Bernard as the ideal successor to Kyran, someone with the right skillset and personal qualities to lead the team into the future and we are delighted that he has accepted.

“He has a range of capital markets experience and is a first-class leader who will take responsibility for a top performing team at a great time. Kyran has made an enormous contribution to Davy and the Irish corporate landscape over his time here. We and our clients will continue to benefit from his wisdom and judgment.”

Davy Capital Markets is the leading institutional and corporate advisory franchise in Ireland. Over recent months, Davy were advisers to Smurfit Kappa plc on their successful takeover defence and to DCC on their £606m placing.

Meanwhile, AIB shares traded at the 376c level this morning before recovering to 400c at lunchtime. Davy sold AIB shares to institutional investors at 440c per share in June 2017.