Who’s Best At Effective Advertising?

03 Aug 2018 | 09.49 am

Advertising trade body IAPI has revealed the shortlist of 32 contenders for the bi-annual competition that rewards advertising effectiveness.

The ADFX Awards are judged against a set of business performance criteria by a panel of Irish and international industry experts.

Shortlisted entries are recognised for being effective advertising and communications campaigns that have improved business performance and results over the past two years.

Advertising agencies are required to submit a detailed document outlining:

• The objectives behind a given investment in advertising, or any other form of marketing communications

• The strategy behind the campaign

• The creative content of the campaign

• The thinking behind the mix of media used

• The results, ideally measured by an increase in profitability, sales increases and market share gains.

IAPI, the ad industry trade body, maintains on online databank of entries from 2010 to 2016. For the awards two years ago, the adfx.ie website lists 29 granular case studies from all of Ireland’s leading ad agencies. The case studies can be filtered by sector and agency, and are a useful resource for any brand that believes its current marketing agency is under-performing.

The shortlisted campaigns span a variety of sectors from charity to FMCG, corporate finance and services to new launches and tourism to public service.

The awards will be presented at the Concert Hall in the RDS on September 27. The awards main sponsors are News Ireland and Wireless Group, supported by YouTube, PML Group, Maximum Media, RTE Media Sales and Musgrave.

• Click here to view the 2018 ADFX shortlist



Photo: ADFX Awards MC Deirdre O’Kane (right) and Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI. (Pix: Marc O’Sullivan)