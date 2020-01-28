Who The Bookies Rate In Leinster Constituencies

28 Jan 2020 | 09.27 am

• Carlow-Kilkenny: Five incumbents lead the betting market in this 5-seater: FF’s Bobby Aylward (1/20), FF’s John McGuinness (1/14), FG’s John Paul Phelan (1/6), FG’s Pat Deering (2/7) and Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion (2/5). However, the as-you-were scenario faces a threat from FF’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (4/9), according to Paddy Power odds-makers. The only other candidate given a realistic chance is Malcolm Noonan (2/1) of the Greens.

• Kildare North: Social Democrats co-leader and incumbent Catherine Murphy (1/18) is strongly fancied by Paddy Power to retain her seat in this 4-seater. The bookies also favour the prospects of outgoing FF deputy James Lawless (1/5). For the other two seats, there is more uncertainty, according to the odds-makers. FF’s Frank O’Rourke (4/9) and FG’s Bernard Durkan (4/7), both incumbents, are favoured to retain their seats, though the odds indicate they can’t take anything for granted. FG’s Anthony Lawlor (10/11) could unseat his colleague, and hovering in the wings is Green Party candidate Vincent Martin (5/4).

• Kildare South: Fianna Fáil won two seats here in 2016, and Fiona O’Loughlin (1/14) is favoured to retain her seat, as is FG incumbent Martin Heydon (1/10). FF incumbent Sean O’Fearghail is automatically returned to the Dail due to his Ceann Comhairle role. That means this 4-seater will return three candidates at the election. If FF’s Suzanne Doyle (13/8) is elected, that could give FF three out four in this constituency. Hoping to block the hat-trick are Labour’s Mark Wall (11/8), independent Cathal Berry (5/2) and Sinn Féin’s Patricia Ryan (3/1).

• Laois-Offaly: The two counties have been bundled back together for electoral purposes after a brief separation. There were six seats last time and now the merged constituency is a 5-seater again. Four of the incumbent candidates are fancied by the bookies to retain their seats: FF’s Barry Cowen (1/14), FG’s Charlie Flanagan (1/14), FF’s Sean Fleming (1/8) and Sinn Féin’s Brian Stanley (1/7).

Incumbent Marcella Corcoran Kennedy (7/4, pictured) is fifth in the betting, closely followed by Sinn Féin renegade and now independent incumbent Carol Nolan (2/1). In the bookies’ view, one of these women will lose out. Also in the mix are independent John Leahy (2/1), FF’s Peter Ormond (5/2) and Green Party candidate Pippa Hackett (3/1).

• Longford-Westmeath: The Labour seat held by Willie Penrose is up for grabs in this 4-seater and Paddy Power believe Labour won’t be retaining it. Expected by the bookies to be returned are FF’s Robert Troy (1/33), independent Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (1/25) and FG’s Peer Burke (1/7), all of them incumbents. Fianna Fáil is favoured to pick up the Penrose seat here with Joe Flaherty (8/13). Out to stop him are FG’s Michael Carrigy (6/4) and Labour’s Alan Mangan (9/2). The bookies also give some respect to the election chances of National Party candidate James Reynolds (5/1).

• Louth: Fine Gael won two seats in this 5-seater in 2016 but that’s unlikely to happen this time, the bookies believe. Sinn Féin won two seats last time too, but with Gerry Adams exiting stage left, retaining those seats is more challenging. Sinn Féin incumbent Imelda Munster (1/14) heads the betting market, followed by FF incumbent Declan Breathnach (1/9). FG incumbent Fergus O’Dowd (1/5) is third in the betting, and next come Labour’s Ged Nash (2/7) and Sinn Féin’s Ruairi O Murchu (4/7).

Paddy Power don’t discount the chances of Fine Gael renegade Peter Fitzpatrick (8/11), an incumbent now running as an independent. Just to complicate matters, FG’s John McGahon (13/8), FF’s James Byrne (9/4) and Green Party candidate Mark Deary (10/3) are all in with a shout. Prediction: it’s going to be a very long count.

• Meath East: In 2016 the three candidates elected were FF’s Thomas Byrne and the Fine Gael ministers Helen McEntee and Regina Doherty. Paddy Power view Byrne (1/14) as locked on to retain his seat, and give a better chance to McEntee (1/4) than Doherty (4/5) to be returned this time. Next in the betting in this 3-seater are Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke (7/4), independent Sharon Keogan (5/2) and Green candidate Sean McCabe (7/2). FF’s Deirdre Geraghty-Smith is a longshot at 7/1 to pick up a second seat for her party.

• Meath West: The three incumbents also head the betting in this adjacent 3-seater. FF’s Shane Cassells (1/20) is home and hosed, Paddy Power believes, while FG’s Damien English (7/2) is also fancied, though far from a cert. Peadar Toibin (1/2) was in Sinn Féin when he won his seat four years ago and now he heads up new party Aontu. Johnny Quirke of Sinn Féin (11/8) looks set to make life uncomfortable for his former party colleague. English is buttressed by FG running mates Noel French (5/2) and Sarah Reilly (8/1), and it will be a very good day for Fine Gael if they pull off two seats here.

• Wexford: Seven candidates are given a fighting chance in this 5-seater. With Mick Wallace out of the way, Fianna Fáil is favoured by the bookies to pick up a seat, with incumbent James Browne (1/10) being joined by by-election winner Malcolm Byrne (1/14). Fine Gael’s two incumbents are Paul Kehoe (4/6) and Michael D’Arcy (4/6). One of them will definitely win a seat, but possibly not both, the odds-makers predict.

Looking to knock out one of the FG TDs are Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen (11/8) and independent Verona Murphy (6/4), who ran for Fine Gael in the recent by-election. Labour leader Brendan Howlin (1/25) is strongly fancied to keep the red flag flying in the south east

• Wicklow: Fine Gael picked up two seats in this 5-seater in 2016. Paddy Power believe the same will happen again this time, but it’s not straightforward. The bookies reckon that the FG candidates with the best chance of being elected are health minister Simon Harris (1/6) and incumbent Andrew Doyle (1/3). Their colleague Billy Timmins is ninth in the betting at 3/1, and all going well for the party his transfers will bring Harris and Doyle over the line.

Sinn Féin’s Johnny Brady is betting market leader at 1/10, while the Fianna Fáil pair of Stephen Donnelly (1/6) and Pat Casey (1/5) are the other outgoing TDs favoured by the odds-makers to be elected. The three other candidates in with a shout, the bookies believe, are Green candidate Steven Matthews (11/8), late arrival independent Valerie Cox (5/2) and Social Democrats candidate Jennifer Whitmore (11/4). If the first five men in the betting are elected – all of them incumbents – then at least one part of Ireland doesn’t want change after all.