Who The Bookies Fancy In Dublin Constituencies

26 Jan 2020 | 08.38 am

A Fianna Fáil coalition government involving the Green Party and Labour would be ten seats short of a Dáil majority, bookies Paddy Power predict.

Half way through the election campaign, Paddy Power’s current number of seats betting line is Fianna Fáil 53.5, Fine Gael 42.5, Sinn Féin 20.5, Green 11.5 and Labour 6.5. The betting line last Monday was FF 56.5, FG 42.5, SF 17.5, Green 9.5 and Labour 8.5.

The next Dáil will have 160 deputies. Ahead of the election being called, Fine Gael had 47 seats, Fianna Fáil 45, Sinn Fein 22, Independents 22, Labour 7, Solidarity PBP 6, and the Green Party 3.

In the bookies’ expectation, a FF/Labour/Green combination would have 70 seats in total. This putative coalition was singled out by Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin in the first televised leaders’ debate earlier this week.

If Paddy Power’s odds-makers are correct, Fianna Fáil’s route to majority government could be achieved in alliance with Sinn Féin and the Green Party, a coalition solution that Martin (pictured) has ruled out.

Paddy Power’s most favoured expectation for the next government is FF/Green (4/1) and FF/SD/Lab/Green (4/1).

For the bookies, it will be a shock if Leo Varadkar retains his job as Taoiseach. The Fine Gael leader is priced up at 5/1 to be Ireland’s next prime minister, out from 3/1 earlier in the week. FF leader Micheál Martin has tightened to 1/9 from 1/5 to be the next Taoiseach.

Paddy Power’s view is that the second week of the campaign, when constituency candidates were finalised, favoured Sinn Féin and the Greens, while prospects for Labour have weakened. However, if FF and FG persist in shunning Sinn Féin, then Labour leader Brendan Howlin may have a hand to play in government formation talks.

A major caveat to the Paddy Power election odds is that multiple constituencies up and down the country are finely poised. In Dublin for example:

• Dublin Rathdown: Paddy Power believe Green Party candidate Catherine Martin (1/20) and outgoing FG minister Josepha Madigan (1/6) are the candidates most likely to be elected in this 3-seater. The other seat is finely balanced between Shane Ross (4/7), FF’s Shay Brennan (10/11) and Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond (2/1).

• Dun Laoghaire: Paddy Power expect Richard Boyd Barrett (1/10), Green candidate Ossian Smyth (1/10) and outgoing FG deputy Mary Mitchell O’Connor (1/6) to be elected. The other seat in this 4-seater will involve Fianna Fáil duo Cormac Devlin (5/6) and Mary Hanafin (15/8), or one of Fine Gael running mates Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (6/4) and councillor Barry Ward (15/8).

• Dublin Bay South: The odds makers favour the election prospects of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (1/50), FF’s Jim O’Callaghan (1/9) and housing minister Eoghan Murphy (1/8). For the other seat in this 4-seater, Paddy Power believe FG’s Kate O’Connell (4/9) has the edge on Labour’s Kevin Humphries (5/4), with Sinn Féin’s Chris Andrews priced at 2/1.

• Dublin South West: In this 5-seater, the bookies believe Sinn Féin’s Sean Crowe (1/40), FG’s Colm Brophy (1/14) and FF’s John Lahart (1/7) are very likely to retain their seats. The other two seats in this sprawling suburban constituency are harder to call. Green Party candidate Francis Noel Duffy (2/5) and outgoing minister Katherine Zappone (4/9) are favoured over outgoing socialist TD Paul Murphy (11/8), Labour’s Ciaran Ahern (2/1) and Fianna Fáil duo Charlie O’Connor (10/3) and Deirdre O’Donovan (4/1).

• Dublin South Central: In this mostly working class 4-seater, Paddy Power believe the most likely candidate to be elected is Sinn Féin TD Aengus O Snodaigh (1/14). Catherine Ardagh is priced up at 1/4 to win back the seat for Fianna Fáil formerly held by Michael Mulcahy. Ardagh isn’t locked on, as the bookies can’t make up their mind between Green Party candidate Patrick Costello (4/11), independent TD Joan Collins (4/11), Fine Gael TD Catherine Byrne (4/6) and People Before Profit TD Bríd Smyth (4/6). Labour’s Rebecca Moynihan is the outsider at 7/2 to win back the seat formerly held by Eric Byrne.

• Dublin Central: Labour’s election weakness is highlighted by the fact that former TD Joe Costello (6/1) is sixth in the betting in this 4-seater. The constituency has expanded from three seats and outgoing independent TD Maureen O’Sullivan has left the stage. Paddy Power’s view is that the dead certs are SF leader Mary Lou McDonald (1/50) and finance minister Paschal Donohoe (1/25). Fianna Fáil candidate Mary Fitzpatrick (1/5) is fancied to be finally elected to the Dáil, though also in the mix are Green candidate Neasa Hourigan (3/10) and Social Democrats great hope Garry Gannon (10/11).

• Dublin Bay North: Labour’s hope that Aodhan O Riordain (1/7) will win back his seat has been strengthened by the retirement of incumbents Finian McGrath and Tommy Broughan. The market leaders in this 5-seater are FF’s Sean Haughey (1/50) and FG minister Richard Bruton (1/33). Fancied for the other two seats are Sinn Féin deputy Denise Mitchell (2/7) and Green Party newcomer David Healy (4/11). Paddy Power don’t entirely discount the chances of Social Democrats candidate Cian O’Callaghan (6/4). The longshots are FG’s Catherine Noone (4/1) and FF’s Deirdre Heney (4/1).

• Dublin Fingal: Paddy Power believe Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell (8/13) could be in trouble in this 5-seater. Though Farrell is fifth in the betting, FF’s Lorraine Clifford-Lea (11/10) isn’t far away. However, Fine Gael should retain a seat, with Farrell’s running mate James Reilly priced up at 11/8. Most likely to be elected are FF’s Darragh O’Brien (1/33), Green Party candidate Joe O’Brien (1/25) and Labour’s Duncan Smith (1/6). Outgoing Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly (3/10) is also fancied by the bookies. Independent Dean Mulligan isn’t out of it at 9/4.

• Dublin North-West: Paddy Power reckon that outgoing Fine Gael TD Noel Rock (2/1) will not be returning to the Dáil. In this 3-seater the bookies’ favourites are Social Democrats co-leader Roisín Shortall (1/100), FF’s Paul McAuliffe (1/14) and Sinn Féin’s Dessie Ellis (1/5).

• Dublin Mid-West: Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald has departed for Europe and Emer Higgins (4/9) is third in the betting to retain the party’s seat in this 4-seater. Higgins is not nailed on, the bookies believe, with Sinn Féin’s Mark Ward, the recent by-election winner, priced up at 1/1, Independent Paul Gogarty on 6/4 and outgoing People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny at odds of 13/8. Paddy Power’s view is that the two candidates most likely to be elected are Sinn Féin’s Eoin O Broin (1/80) and FF’s John Curran (1/50).

• Dublin West: Paddy Power believe Joan Burton (15/8) will not retain her seat in this 4-seater. The former Labour Party leader is sixth in the betting, which is headed by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar (1/50) and Fianna Fáil incumbent Jack Chambers (1/14). The bookies fancy Roderic O’Gorman (4/9) to pick up a seat for the Greens, though breathing down his neck will be People Before Profit incumbent Ruth Coppinger (4/6) and Sinn Féin candidate Paul Donnelly (4/6).

Pix: Rollingnews.ie