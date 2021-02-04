Who Qualifies For Q1 Rates Waiver?

04 Feb 2021 | 11.51 am

The government has sanctioned a new commercial rates waiver for Q1 2021 but the terms are more restricted than the 2020 scheme.

This three month waiver has modified criteria to the 2020 scheme, with a focus on enterprises that are truly locked down. For instance, any premises with an ‘office’ rates designation will not benefit from the waiver.

For more information, click here for a comprehensive FAQ produced by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.