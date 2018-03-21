Who Is Commissioner Pierre Moscovici?

21 Mar 2018 | 01.24 pm

Pierre Moscovici’s background was of the left, but one hostile to Stalinism and Soviet totalitarianism. His father Serge Moscovici was a notable Romanian-born Jewish psychologist who fled to Paris as the Communist regime took root in his home country. His father at one point ran to be Mayor of Paris under the banner of the Green Party, and is credited with helping lay the foundations for Green politics in France.

Pierre Moscovici (pictured) briefly flirted with Communist leanings, while he was in high school. When he reached the prestigious École Nationale d’Administration, he was persuaded by his professor, a certain Dominique Strauss Kahn, to conform to the more conventional leftist positions of the French Socialist Party.

Immediately following his stints at Sciences Po and ENA, he became a party hack in various positions throughout the late 1980’s and 1990’s. During this period. Moscovici fashioned himself as one of the more moderate members of his party.

• Moscovici Explains His Digital Tax Proposal

He was a secretary of the ‘Group of Experts’ founded by party iconoclast Claude Allègre, and he co-wrote a book with François Hollande entitled ‘A Time to Choose’, in which they praised the Socialists’ management of the economy following Mitterrand’s U-turn in 1983, citing controlled inflation, wage restraint, and a lightened tax burden on businesses.

Moscovici’s early years as a Socialist were informed by three dominant moderates within the Party. Dominique Strauss-Kahn was his mentor from university onwards, while Michel Rocard was Prime Minister in his early years as a Socialist politician. Lionel Jospin was education minister while Moscovici worked in the department, and later appointed him a junior minister for Europe between 1997 and 2002 following Moscovici’s election to the French National Assembly.

Fiscal Discipline

He became Finance Minister in 2012 following the election of François Hollande as President of France. Hollande had campaigned vigorously against the perceived austerity politics gripping the EU at the time, vowing to inject a dose of Keynesian stimulus.

As minister, Moscovici took a different tack. He emphasised reducing France’s budget deficit to conform to the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact. He also raised taxes by €52 billion in 2013, by raising the standard rate of VAT.

His measures hit the French middle class, whom Hollande had promised to protect, especially hard, and led to an big fall in the purchasing power of French households. The following year, Moscovici began to cut certain business charges as part of a new reform programme to encourage job creation.

Despite the new digital taxation measure, Moscovici has shown himself welcoming to American tech behemoths in the past. In 2013 the French government blocked a bid by Yahoo to acquire 75% of DailyMotion, a French online video sharing site. Moscovici opposed this move which was taken by the protectionist Industry Minister, Arnaud Montebourg.

Moscovici’s stint as Commissioner hasn’t been too radical either. It has been marked primarily by attempting to fudge the Greek crisis, implementing new measures on tax evasion and financial secrecy, and proposing Eurozone reforms broadly similar to those advocated by President Macron (common finance minister, common budget, deposit insurance, etc.)