Who Got Enterprise Ireland Payments In Wicklow?

21 Aug 2018 | 09.04 am

State funding for Druid Software in Bray has topped €850,000 after the company received a payment of €297,000 from Enterprise Ireland in 2017.

Druid Software, a cellular network software company, previously received payments of around €560,000 from the state agency, according to the organisation’s annual payments data.

EI payments to Softworks in Bray now top €1 million after a payment of €182,000 in 2017. The company, a specialist in time and attendance software, employed 53 people in the year to June 2017, down from 60 the year before. In previous years EI payments to Softworks amounted to circa €870,000.

Woodfab Timber in Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, received a payment for €83,000 from Enterprise Ireland in 2017. The timber processor, in operation since 1974, had previously received EI payments of circa €500,000 and employed 50 people in 2017, down from 56 the year before. Woodfab Timber Ltd had turnover of €15.9m in 2017 and booked a net profit of €1.5m. Balance sheet cash at year-end amounted to €6.2m.

Industrial Packaging, also based in Bray, received an EI payment of €111,000 in 2017. Payments frOm the state agency in previous years amounted to circa €240,000.

ENTERPRISE IRELAND PAYMENTS 2017

A.B. GROUP PACKAGING €52,443

ALERT PACKAGING €8,199

AUTOMATIC PLASTICS €5,350

AVOCA HANDWEAVERS DESIGNS €33,750

BLUE COW TECHNOLOGIES €61,645

DASH APPS LTD €7,925

DESIGN PARTNERS LTD €47,726

DORTEK LTD €131,077

DRUID SOFTWARE €297,543

FDM ARC MANUFACTURING €14,815

FLYNN & FLYNN GLOBAL TRADE €43,448

FRAGRANCES OF IRELAND €5,000

GLENDALOUGH IRISH WHISKEY €3,450

GLENHAVEN FOODS (ARKLOW) €141,322

INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING €111,453

INITIATIVE FINANCIAL SERVICES €4,036

IRISH FLEXIBLE PACKAGING €35,832

KANSEI ENGINEERING €25,000

KEY PLASTICS €33,900

LMH ENGINEERING €10,588

MAGENTA BAY €25,000

MARTELLO LOW CARBON FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS €25,000

MEGAZYME UNLTD €55,909

PAT LEE ELECTRICAL PUMPS €28,141

PERFECTCARD €16,162

PIXXNOW €75,000

RESIDENTIAL UTILITY MANAGEMENT €37,500

RONDO FOOD IRELAND €26,812

ROWEN FASHION €25,000

SAM’S COOKIES €17,500

SOFTWORKS €182,337

STURDY PRODUCTS €44,887

WOODFAB TIMBER €83,843

ZAHRA PUBLISHING €15,000