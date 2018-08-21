21 Aug 2018 | 09.04 am
Who Got Enterprise Ireland Payments In Wicklow?
Payments to 34 companies total €1.7 million in 2017
21 Aug 2018 | 09.04 am
State funding for Druid Software in Bray has topped €850,000 after the company received a payment of €297,000 from Enterprise Ireland in 2017.
Druid Software, a cellular network software company, previously received payments of around €560,000 from the state agency, according to the organisation’s annual payments data.
EI payments to Softworks in Bray now top €1 million after a payment of €182,000 in 2017. The company, a specialist in time and attendance software, employed 53 people in the year to June 2017, down from 60 the year before. In previous years EI payments to Softworks amounted to circa €870,000.
Woodfab Timber in Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, received a payment for €83,000 from Enterprise Ireland in 2017. The timber processor, in operation since 1974, had previously received EI payments of circa €500,000 and employed 50 people in 2017, down from 56 the year before. Woodfab Timber Ltd had turnover of €15.9m in 2017 and booked a net profit of €1.5m. Balance sheet cash at year-end amounted to €6.2m.
Industrial Packaging, also based in Bray, received an EI payment of €111,000 in 2017. Payments frOm the state agency in previous years amounted to circa €240,000.
ENTERPRISE IRELAND PAYMENTS 2017
A.B. GROUP PACKAGING €52,443
ALERT PACKAGING €8,199
AUTOMATIC PLASTICS €5,350
AVOCA HANDWEAVERS DESIGNS €33,750
BLUE COW TECHNOLOGIES €61,645
DASH APPS LTD €7,925
DESIGN PARTNERS LTD €47,726
DORTEK LTD €131,077
DRUID SOFTWARE €297,543
FDM ARC MANUFACTURING €14,815
FLYNN & FLYNN GLOBAL TRADE €43,448
FRAGRANCES OF IRELAND €5,000
GLENDALOUGH IRISH WHISKEY €3,450
GLENHAVEN FOODS (ARKLOW) €141,322
INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING €111,453
INITIATIVE FINANCIAL SERVICES €4,036
IRISH FLEXIBLE PACKAGING €35,832
KANSEI ENGINEERING €25,000
KEY PLASTICS €33,900
LMH ENGINEERING €10,588
MAGENTA BAY €25,000
MARTELLO LOW CARBON FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS €25,000
MEGAZYME UNLTD €55,909
PAT LEE ELECTRICAL PUMPS €28,141
PERFECTCARD €16,162
PIXXNOW €75,000
RESIDENTIAL UTILITY MANAGEMENT €37,500
RONDO FOOD IRELAND €26,812
ROWEN FASHION €25,000
SAM’S COOKIES €17,500
SOFTWORKS €182,337
STURDY PRODUCTS €44,887
WOODFAB TIMBER €83,843
ZAHRA PUBLISHING €15,000