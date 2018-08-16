Who Got Enterprise Ireland Payments In Wexford?

16 Aug 2018 | 09.32 am

Sheepmeat processor Irish Country Meats accounted for 44% of the €2.1m of Enterprise Ireland payments made to 26 businesses in County Wexford through 2017.

A division of Slaney Foods, Irish Country Meats Sheepmeat is an unlimited company so no trading information is publicly available. The same applies to its parent company, where the ownership structure is related to ABP Food Group.

The next largest recipient of taxpayer funding in the county last year was Sean Stafford Bakeries in Gorey, which has been trading since the 1950s. The company’s bakery in the IDA Industrial Estate in Gorey employs around 250 people. The unlimited trading company received an Enterprise Ireland payment fo €250,000 in 2017.

The third largest recipient of public funding was Scurri Web Services, which received €160,000. The company previously received €350,000 in payments from the state agency.

ENTERPRISE IRELAND PAYMENTS 2017

AGRIONICA LTD €25,000

AIRCONMECH LTD €92,192

BALLINGLY JOINERY 2000 LTD €3,150

BEAN AND GOOSE LTD €25,000

DROVER FOODS LTD €61,734

DYNOMED LTD €25,000

GREEN BIOFUELS IRELAND LTD €17,000

HARTECAST LTD €8,063

HOLOS LTD €25,000

INFINITEZERO LTD €25,000

INNOVATE BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY LTD €37,000

IRE-WEL PALLETS LTD €10,608

IRISH COUNTRY MEATS (SHEEPMEAT) UNLTD €939,264

KENT STAINLESS (WEXFORD) LTD €118,047

NUDGE FINANCIAL LTD €25,000

PURE OIL LTD €28,370

RYAN FURNITURE MANUFACTURING LTD €34,750

SCHEDULIE LTD €25,000

SCURRI WEB SERVICES LTD €160,000

SEAN STAFFORD (BAKERIES) UNLTD €250,000

SIPARIO LTD €25,000

SLANEY FOODS INTERNATIONAL UNLTD €2,475

SONRU LTD €8,100

TAOGLAS LTD €30,008

TEKPAK AUTOMATION LTD €7,500

TRACO POWER SOLUTIONS LTD €131,052

Total €2,139,312