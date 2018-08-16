16 Aug 2018 | 09.32 am
Who Got Enterprise Ireland Payments In Wexford?
One company received nearly half the cash in 2017
Sheepmeat processor Irish Country Meats accounted for 44% of the €2.1m of Enterprise Ireland payments made to 26 businesses in County Wexford through 2017.
A division of Slaney Foods, Irish Country Meats Sheepmeat is an unlimited company so no trading information is publicly available. The same applies to its parent company, where the ownership structure is related to ABP Food Group.
The next largest recipient of taxpayer funding in the county last year was Sean Stafford Bakeries in Gorey, which has been trading since the 1950s. The company’s bakery in the IDA Industrial Estate in Gorey employs around 250 people. The unlimited trading company received an Enterprise Ireland payment fo €250,000 in 2017.
The third largest recipient of public funding was Scurri Web Services, which received €160,000. The company previously received €350,000 in payments from the state agency.
ENTERPRISE IRELAND PAYMENTS 2017
AGRIONICA LTD €25,000
AIRCONMECH LTD €92,192
BALLINGLY JOINERY 2000 LTD €3,150
BEAN AND GOOSE LTD €25,000
DROVER FOODS LTD €61,734
DYNOMED LTD €25,000
GREEN BIOFUELS IRELAND LTD €17,000
HARTECAST LTD €8,063
HOLOS LTD €25,000
INFINITEZERO LTD €25,000
INNOVATE BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY LTD €37,000
IRE-WEL PALLETS LTD €10,608
IRISH COUNTRY MEATS (SHEEPMEAT) UNLTD €939,264
KENT STAINLESS (WEXFORD) LTD €118,047
NUDGE FINANCIAL LTD €25,000
PURE OIL LTD €28,370
RYAN FURNITURE MANUFACTURING LTD €34,750
SCHEDULIE LTD €25,000
SCURRI WEB SERVICES LTD €160,000
SEAN STAFFORD (BAKERIES) UNLTD €250,000
SIPARIO LTD €25,000
SLANEY FOODS INTERNATIONAL UNLTD €2,475
SONRU LTD €8,100
TAOGLAS LTD €30,008
TEKPAK AUTOMATION LTD €7,500
TRACO POWER SOLUTIONS LTD €131,052
Total €2,139,312