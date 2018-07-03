Who Are The Best Fresh Food Retailers?

03 Jul 2018 | 03.47 pm

Grocery magazine Checkout has named the winners in its ‘Best in Fresh’ awards, which cover a total of 19 categories among retailers and recognise the best retail suppliers, retail chains and individual stores that excel at fresh food retailing.

Among this year’s winners are Fresh The Good Food Market on Camden Street in Dublin, Tesco Ireland (Best Fresh Food Retail Chain), while the Lifetime Achievement award went to Peter Caviston (pictured) of Caviston’s Food Emporium in Monkstown, Co. Dublin.

Checkout editor Maev Martin said: “Once again, both our winners and finalists have raised the bar when it comes to fresh produce, and have proven that they are among the best in Ireland, as well as in Europe.”

The magazine also presented six awards to suppliers, with BWG National Distribution Centre, Astron Engineering, and Aryzta Food Solutions among the winners.

BEST IN FRESH AWARDS

LOCAL CHAMPION Scally’s Of Clonakilty

NON-AFFILIATED RETAILER Joyce’s Supermarket, Athenry

PRESENTATION Garvey’s SuperValu,Tralee

CONVENIENCE STORE Fresh: The Good Food Market, Dublin

DISCOUNTER Aldi Cobh

FORECOURT Garvey’s Centra, Newcastle West

LARGE SUPERMARKET Garvey’s SuperValu, Tralee

MEDIUM SUPERMARKET Murphy’s SuperValu, Castletownbere

SMALL SUPERMARKET Ryan’s SuperValu, Killmallock

FORECOURT FOOD TO GO Maxol Ballycoolin Services

FOOD TO GO Ryan’s SuperValu, Glanmire

BAKERY Talty Mace, Lissycasey

DAIRY Quish’s SuperValu, Ballincollig

FRESH FISH Tarpey’s SuperValu, Cavan

DELI Joyce’s Supermarket, Athenry

FRUIT & VEGETABLE OFFERING Dano’s SuperValu, Mallow

MEAT Smith’s SuperValu, Navan

MOST CREATIVE Joyce’s Supermarket, Knocknacarra