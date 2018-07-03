03 Jul 2018 | 03.47 pm
Who Are The Best Fresh Food Retailers?
Grocery magazine names 19 winners
03 Jul 2018 | 03.47 pm
Grocery magazine Checkout has named the winners in its ‘Best in Fresh’ awards, which cover a total of 19 categories among retailers and recognise the best retail suppliers, retail chains and individual stores that excel at fresh food retailing.
Among this year’s winners are Fresh The Good Food Market on Camden Street in Dublin, Tesco Ireland (Best Fresh Food Retail Chain), while the Lifetime Achievement award went to Peter Caviston (pictured) of Caviston’s Food Emporium in Monkstown, Co. Dublin.
Checkout editor Maev Martin said: “Once again, both our winners and finalists have raised the bar when it comes to fresh produce, and have proven that they are among the best in Ireland, as well as in Europe.”
The magazine also presented six awards to suppliers, with BWG National Distribution Centre, Astron Engineering, and Aryzta Food Solutions among the winners.
BEST IN FRESH AWARDS
LOCAL CHAMPION Scally’s Of Clonakilty
NON-AFFILIATED RETAILER Joyce’s Supermarket, Athenry
PRESENTATION Garvey’s SuperValu,Tralee
CONVENIENCE STORE Fresh: The Good Food Market, Dublin
DISCOUNTER Aldi Cobh
FORECOURT Garvey’s Centra, Newcastle West
LARGE SUPERMARKET Garvey’s SuperValu, Tralee
MEDIUM SUPERMARKET Murphy’s SuperValu, Castletownbere
SMALL SUPERMARKET Ryan’s SuperValu, Killmallock
FORECOURT FOOD TO GO Maxol Ballycoolin Services
FOOD TO GO Ryan’s SuperValu, Glanmire
BAKERY Talty Mace, Lissycasey
DAIRY Quish’s SuperValu, Ballincollig
FRESH FISH Tarpey’s SuperValu, Cavan
DELI Joyce’s Supermarket, Athenry
FRUIT & VEGETABLE OFFERING Dano’s SuperValu, Mallow
MEAT Smith’s SuperValu, Navan
MOST CREATIVE Joyce’s Supermarket, Knocknacarra