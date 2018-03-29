29 Mar 2018 | 12.54 pm

An app that helps users assess potential white collar crime claimed top prize in the Legal Apps Hackathon, a novel event organised by law firm McCann FitzGerald.

The winning team of four third-level students competed in what is the first Irish legal hackathon to use artificial intelligence (AI), which continued over 24 hours.

In the final, which was held recently McCann FitzGerald’s headquarters in Dublin, the team of Bronwyn Hogan and Darragh McDonagh, both final-year law students in Trinity College; Orla Moriarty, a first-year Higher Diploma in Computer Science student in Griffith College; and Stephen Pearson, a first year BSc in Computer Science student in DIT, were presented with their prize of €2,000 for their winning app, The White Collar Crime Reporting Advisor App.

Using Neota Logic AI software, the team developed an online tool that allows users of varying seniority in corporate institutions, in less than one hour, to evaluate whether information available to them is reportable to An Garda Síochána.

The app uses a dynamic series of questions that addresses each of the elements of Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act 2011. The person using the app is then provided immediately with an online risk analysis report. The app will now go into further testing with the digital services team at McCann FitzGerald.

Barry Devereux, managing partner of McCann FitzGerald said that the enthusiasm throughout the 24-hour hackathon challenge was palpable. “It was fantastic to see such talented young students collaborating to bring together legal solutions business ideas, technology and design.

“We chose the White Collar Crime Reporting Advisor app as the best overall app for its commercial potential and market-readiness, its strong user interface and the benefits it offers clients.”

The McCann FitzGerald Legal Apps Hackathon was open to students from all educational backgrounds, with finalists challenged to design and build an expert automated app that gives tailored guidance to users on a complex legal question, based on one of four legal topics.

Finalists then had to work in their teams with the support of a McCann FitzGerald associate or legal solution architect.

Photo: The hackathon winning team of (from left) Bronwyn Hogan, Darragh McDonagh, Orla Moriarty and Stephen Pearson