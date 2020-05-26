White Claw ‘Hard Seltzer’ Launches In Ireland

26 May 2020 | 03.53 pm

US alcohol brand White Claw Hard Seltzer has launched in the Irish market, bringing with it a new category in alcohol beverages.

The ‘hard seltzer’ drink is essentially sparkling water with alcohol and fruit flavourings. Low in calories and carbs, the 4.5% ABV range will be sold in 330ml cans with an RRP of €3.50.

Ireland-based Mark Anthony Brands International developed the White Claw Hard Seltzer brand for launch in the US in 2016. White Claw’s founder is British-Canadian businessman Anthony von Mandl, who sells flavoured alcoholic lemonade beverages and the White Claw range through his Mark Anthony brand.

Von Mandl’s career background began in the wine industry before he opened an office in Canada and launched his Mike’s Hard Lemonade brand in 1996. He also owns a number of vineyards and his portfolio includes Glendalough Distillery spirits, which Mark Anthony Brands bought out in 2019.

White Claw found traction quickly in the US market when it launched; the brand reportedly generated revenue of c.$1.5bn in 2019. The hard seltzer will be launched in Australia this year.

Davin Nugent, CEO of Mark Anthony Brands International, said that consumers familiar with the White Claw brand in the US have expressed demand through social media for the product to launch in Ireland.

“Irish retailers have also been hugely supportive of our plans as we seek to lead the development of an entirely new category in the alcohol beverage market, just as we have done in the US,” Nugent added.

Barry & Fitzwilliam has been appointed by Mark Anthony Brands as distribution partner for the White Claw brand in the Republic of Ireland. “We see a tremendous opportunity to build the hard seltzer market here and looking forward to bringing the biggest seltzer brand in the world to these shores,” said Michael Barry, managing director of Barry & Fitzwilliam.