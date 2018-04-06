Which Countries Have Most Tax Complexity?

06 Apr 2018 | 10.41 am

China is the most complex place in the world for accounting and tax compliance, followed by Brazil, Turkey, Italy and Argentina, according to research carried out by TMF Group in its second annual financial complexity index.

France, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico and Russia made up the rest of the top ten most complex jurisdictions. By contrast, Ireland and Britain both rank favourably in the assessment.

TMG provides global business and compliance services, and surveyed 94 jurisdictions in its 2018 survey. For the second year, the Cayman Islands ranked as the least complex place for compliance from an accounting and tax perspective.

China has taken over from Turkey as most complex location, largely due to the continued embedding of the Golden Tax System in the country, which aims to introduce stricter monitoring and enhanced data sorting and transparency, and to recent Turkish government policies designed to simplify regulation.

Europe is a less simple place to do business than some might imagine, with France, Italy and Russia in the top 10 most complex. France’s increase in complexity comes just as the new government begins a simplification process.

Latin America includes half of the world’s ten most complex jurisdictions, and the last year has seen several countries begin the process of introducing digitised filing for company accounts, which has created a short-term complexity spike.

Global head of services Deborah Williams said: “Our second Financial Complexity Index is dominated by the impact of the global move towards transparency and conformity. We see many countries passing reforms to simplify their economies, not only to attract investment, but to ensure the country ticks the compliance box for movements such as the OECD’S Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project and the Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

“Each jurisdiction is tackling these global issues in a different way, and short-term complexity spikes are common. However we expect the initiatives will reduce the accounting and tax complexity in these jurisdictions in the future.”

Of course, less complexity can also mean ‘light-touch’ regulation, and it’s no surprise to see tax havens and opaque jurisdictions are among the least complex by the TMG Group reckoning — places like the ‘least complex’ Cayman Islands (94), the British Virgin Islands (93), Jersey (92) or Curaçao (90), for example.

TMF used a 74-question survey with weighted complexity parameters, namely regulatory compliance, tax, statutory reporting and bookkeeping. The table below shows the most complex and least complex jurisdictions under each heading.