What’s The Read On Ireland’s Services Sector?

04 Nov 2020 | 07.06 am

Rising uncertainty over the Covid-19 second wave, plus a possible no-deal Brexit, have plunged business expectations to their lowest level in five months, according to the latest AIB Services PMI.

The services sector experienced a partial stabilisation in October following September’s downturn, but underlying conditions remained weak. Activity and new work both declined further, but at softer rates. Meanwhile, outstanding business and employment both fell at the slowest pace in their respective eight-month sequences of decline.

The Business Activity Index remained below the no-change mark of 50 in October at 48.3, as against September’s 45.8, indicating a second monthly decline in output. This renewed downturn followed growth in July and August as the economy initially reopened following the spring lockdown.

The rate of decline in the latest period was only modest, however, and slowed from September.

Two sub-sectors registered strong declines, with transport, tourism and leisure posting a steeper drop than financial services. A strong rise was registered in business services, the third expansion in the past four months, while a modest increase was seen in technology, media and telecoms.

Chief economist Oliver Mangan said: “The Services PMI recovered some ground in October after a marked decline in September, with the business activity index improving to 48.3 from 45.8 the previous month.

“The index remains below 50, indicating that services activity continues to contract, though not at the same pace as in September. The Irish index was above that for the Eurozone, where the October PMI fell to 46.2. The UK index also fell back, but remained in expansion mode at 52.3.

“The detailed PMI data point to ongoing difficult business conditions for many services firms. Weak demand was evident in a continued decline in new business from both at home and abroad. Firms linked the weakness of demand to Covid-19 restrictions. Falling orders saw backlogs decline again for the eighth consecutive month.

“Meanwhile, margins are being squeezed, with input costs rising more quickly than output prices. Firms are responding to these challenges by continuing to cut their workforces in October.

“The 12-month outlook for the services sector remained positive, although it continues to ease back from its recent high in June. Overall, the PMI data show that business conditions are challenging for many services firms. This will be even more so in November, with much of the sector now back in lockdown.”

While the volume of new business also declined due to ongoing Covid restrictions and uncertainty over the second wave, the decline was not as steep as in September and earlier.

Employment followed the same pattern as outstanding business, falling for the eighth month running but at the slowest rate during this period. Companies reported redundancies and reduced working hours, with notably sharp job shedding in transport, tourism and leisure posting and financial services, while a modest decline was seen in business services and technology, media and telecoms posted strong growth.

Cost pressures remained strong, linked by respondents to expenditure on PPE equipment, higher freight charges due to Covid-19 restrictions, and costs related to remote working adjustments and compliance. Companies continued to pass higher input prices on to customers, with average charges rising for the second month running and at a faster rate than in September.