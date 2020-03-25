What’s The Normal Respiratory Disease Death Rate In Ireland?

25 Mar 2020 | 11.18 am

﻿The National Public Health Emergency Team analysed the 965 Covid-19 cases notified in Ireland as at midnight 22 March 2020. The first confirmed case was February 29.

As of March 22, the number of people hospitalised was 277 (29% of known cases) and 36 people were in intensive care (3.7% of all notified cases). The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 stood at 7 on March 24, when the number of confirmed C-19 cases was 1,139.

In a normal year, an average of 24 people per week die from influenza or pneumonia in Ireland.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 4,165 deaths in Ireland in 2018 were attributed to diseases of the respiratory system. Of that total, 151 deaths were attributed to influenza.

The CSO attributed 1,084 deaths in 2018 to pneumonia, which can be a flu complication.

In 2018, the CSO also counted 1,743 deaths attributed to chronic lower respiratory disease.

The CSO also tallied 1,187 deaths attributed to other disease of the respiratory system.

The CSO data shows that an average of 80 deaths per week through 2018 were due to respiratory diseases. Of those deaths, 32% were aged 75-84, and 46% were people aged over 85.

In total, 29,780 deaths in Ireland through 2018 were attributed to diseases, cancers and other medical abnormalities, an average of 570 deaths per week. In Ireland through 2018, there were 61,000 births, an average of 1,170 births per week.

On March 25, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that his earlier prediction of 15,000 confirmed C-19 cases in Ireland by March 31 is nonsense.

Varadkar’s admission came a day after he implemented fully advice from chief medical official Tony Holohan (pictured) to ratchet up the economic lock-down that has thrown hundreds of thousands of people out of work.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Covid-19 and regular seasonal influenza do not behave in the same way. ECDC estimates that between 15,000 and 75,000 people die prematurely due to causes associated with seasonal influenza each year in the EU.

This is approximately 1 in every 1,000 people who are infected. By comparison, the current estimated mortality rate for Covid-19 is 20-30 per 1,000 people.

It follows that 15,000 confirmed C-19 cases in Ireland could lead to c.450 deaths. This would represent an 11% increase on the number of deaths from respiratory diseases expected in Ireland in a normal year.

On current trends, deaths from C-19 would match the total number of respiratory deaths recorded in Ireland in 2018 if and when confirmed Covid-19 notifications reach 139,000.

A doubling of respiratory disease deaths from a normal year would represent a 14% increase in all deaths attributed to medical ailments.

﻿