What’s The Average Pay For A Chartered Accountant?

05 Jul 2019 | 12.50 pm

The average remuneration for a chartered accountant in the Leinster area has reached €112,000, with newly qualified entrants earning almost €60,000, according to a new survey.

The Leinster Society of Chartered Accountants says the €112,582 figure represents an increase of 3.1% on last year’s average salary package.

More than 1,000 CAs were included in the survey, with 85% saying they have received a ‘significant’ pay increase in the past three years. A majority also expect to receive a bonus this year, and even guesstimate that it will average €22,700.

At 95%, almost all CAs are working in full-time permanent roles. One in six of those surveyed are employed in practice, of whom half are employed in a ‘Big Four’ firm.

Half the chartered accountants in the survey said they would sacrifice 10% of their pay for a better work-life balance or to have flexible working arrangements.

LSCA chairman Brian Murphy commented: “The salary survey shows strong demand for chartered accountants, with growing earnings potential and considerable career opportunities. Aside from benchmarking salaries, the survey reflects the many non-monetary benefits enjoyed by our members, with work-life balance and flexible working a priority for most.

“Chartered accountancy remains the largest single employer of new graduates in Ireland, and Chartered Accountants Ireland offers a range of flexible entry-routes into the profession, so students can work and learn in a way that best meets their individual needs.”

Other findings from the survey include:

The average basic salary for a newly qualified chartered accountant is €56,477, up 5.5% on last year.

For those who are five years qualified, the average salary package is €74,340, on a par with last year.

85% have received a significant salary increase in the last three years, with 58% obtaining an increase of 10% or more.

50% of respondents have been promoted in the last three years.

22% reported moving to a new job in the last 12 months.

61% said they believe automation will have a positive impact on their career, and 47% believe artificial intelligence will have a positive impact. Cybersecurity was the biggest cause for concern among new technology developments.

86% place a strong value on work life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Full details will be available on the CAI website here.

Photo: Brian Murphy (right) with Barden Recruitment managing partner Elaine Brady and Russell Beck of Impellam. (Pic: Iain White)