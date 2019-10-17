What’s On During National Women’s Enterprise Day

17 Oct 2019 | 01.12 pm

Local Enterprise Offices across the country are celebrating National Women’s Enterprise Day, with multiple events across the country that will be attended by c.1,700 female entrepreneurs.

There was an 18% increase in female entrepreneurs taking LEO training programmes last year, as almost 22,000 women engaged with their LEO on supports in 2018.

Chair of the organising committee Orla Martin said: “National Women’s Enterprise Day is an important date on the Local Enterprise Office calendar. It gives us the opportunity to highlight the success stories of women who continue to do amazing things in business, across every sector. The day itself is an opportunity for businesswomen to network, engage, share tips, advice and encourage each other.

“It also gives those who are thinking of taking the step the chance to learn from female entrepreneurs who have been in that position and understand that the support is there if you ask for it. The hardest part is taking that first step and when you do speak to your Local Enterprise Office you will quickly see the support is there to help you make your idea a reality,” Martin added

The Department of Business says that 4,500 women entrepreneurs availed of business mentoring in 2018, up 19% from the previous year, with nearly 22,000 taking part in a range of LEO training programmes, a rise of 18% from 2017. The 2018 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report also shows that nearly 40% of new business owners in Ireland are now female.

There’s a huge variety of events to mark the day in every county, involving seminars, workshops and speaker panels.

NWED Events 17 October 2019

Carlow

An interactive morning event focused on networking and sales by LEO Carlow at Lisnavagh House, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow, including morning refreshments and lunch. Featuring; Ambassador Kate Gaynor of Advanced Coatings and The Paint Hub and Derval O’Rourke, health and wellness advocate and former sprints hurdle athlete.

Cavan

An evening event by LEO Cavan at Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Cavan Town. Including refreshments and a buffet dinner. Featuring; Ambassador Vicki O’Toole of JJ O’Toole Ltd, Patricia Reilly, Deputy Head of Cabinet at the European Commission and Margaret McKeon-Boyle of the Cavan Business Women’s Club & Extensive PR.

Clare, Limerick & Tipperary

A full day event by LEOs in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary at Dromoland Castle, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare. An interactive day with networking opportunities, panel discussions and guest speakers, with refreshments and lunch provided. Featuring; Ambassador Jean McCabe of Willow Boutique, Sonya Lennon, Designer, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur, Birgitta Curtin of the Burren Smokehouse in Clare, Florrie Purcell of The Scullery in Tipperary and Fiona Steed, Former Ireland Rugby International and television analyst.

Cork & Kerry

An afternoon tea event by LEOs South Cork, Cork North & West, Cork City and Kerry at the Castlemartyr Resort, Co. Cork. Afternoon tea will be provided. Featuring; Ambassador Dr. Wendy Oke of TeachKloud, keynote speaker Celia Holman Lee, stylist and businesswoman, Aisling Hurley of The Business Fairy, Aoibheann O’Brien of Food Cloud, Emily Aherne of Evolve Therapy, Jennifer Scanlon of CoCo Boutique, Hayley Milthorpe of The Cultural Food Company and MC on the night Theresa Mulvihill of Tamm Technologies.

Dublin

A half day event by LEOs in Fingal, Dublin City, Dublin South and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown at the Crowne Plaza, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Morning refreshments and lunch provided. Featuring; MC Kathryn Thomas, Broadcaster, Caroline Keeling of Keelings, Melanie Boylan of Stomp Social Media Training, Krissy Gibson of Take the Cake, Siobhan Murray, author of “The Burnout Solution”, Niamh Sherwin Barry of The Irish Fairy Door Company, Jo Harpur of Jo Harper Jewellery, Emer Clery of Emu Ink Publishing.

Donegal

A half day event by LEO Donegal at the Castlegrove House, Letterkenny with lunch provided along with guest speakers, panel discussions and an interactive innovation workshop. Featuring; MC, Anna Geary, former Cork Camogie Captain and television and radio personality. Evelyn Kierans of Swan Net Gundry, Agnes Lunny of Positive Futures and Karl Thomas of Creatovation.

Galway, Mayo & Roscommon

A half day event by LEO Galway, Mayo and Roscommon at the Meyrick Hotel, Galway City with 2-course lunch provided. There will be networking opportunities on the day and a panel discussion. Featuring; Ambassador, Elizabeth McLoughlin of Tympany Medical, keynote speaker Samantha Kelly, The Tweeting Goddess and MC Loretta Ní Ghabhain of Lorg Media.

Kildare

A half-day event at the Curragh Racecourse beginning with some breakfast networking, the LEO Kildare event will feature National Enterprise Award winner and female entrepreneurial powerhouse, Sonia Deasy from Pestle & Mortar. The event MC will be RTE’s Lottie Ryan who will share her story while also getting insights from the likes of Maureen McCowen of Soft Skills Success and Tracy O’Brien, Managing Director of The People Password Ltd with breakfast and lunch included.

Leitrim

A LEO Leitrim event at the Landmark Hotel, Carrick on Shannon. Running mid-morning until late afternoon with 3-course lunch provided and featuring a panel of speakers. Featuring; Ambassador Georgia Visnyei of GSV Coffee Ltd and keynote speaker Maureen Gaffney, renowned Psychologist, Author and Broadcaster.

Louth & Meath

A LEO Louth and Meath half day event with a breakfast reception, lunch and networking at the Citynorth Hotel, Julianstown, Co. Meath. Featuring; Ambassador and MC Lorraine Murphy, The Ideas Coach, Margaret E Ward, journalist and broadcaster, Sarah Daly, Director of Creative Spark, Evelyn Garland, Founder of Simply Fit Foods.

Monaghan

A LEO Monaghan evening event with buffet supper at Castle Leslie in Co. Monaghan, featuring a panel of speakers, special guests and networking. Featuring; Ambassador Liz Christie of Liz Christie Hand Woven in Ireland, keynote speaker Breda McCague, Innovative Change & Transformation Specialist and Co-Founder and leader of Lean in Ireland and Olivia Cannon, Head of Marketing at Castle Leslie.

Kilkenny

A LEO Kilkenny evening dinner event at the Rivercourt Hotel, John Street. “Making It Happen – Like Mother Like Daughter” is the theme in which Kilkenny based entrepreneurial families will relay how they are “Making in Happen” in the world of business. Featuring; Broadcaster and journalist Dr. Ciara Kelly, Ambassador Margaret Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout Farm in Kilkenny and her sibling, Goal Communications Manager Miriam Donohoe and Kilkenny Group’s Marian O’Gorman and daughter Melissa.

Offaly, Longford, Laois & Westmeath

A half-day event organised by LEOs in Offaly, Laois, Longford and Westmeath at the Gloster House, Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly with lunch provided. Featuring; keynote speaker Collette Twomey of Clonakilty Food Company, Ambassador Emma Rose- Conroy of Euro Stallions Ltd, Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Celebrity Chef and food writer Louise Lennox, Ellen Gunning of the Irish Academy of Public Relations and MC Susan Keogh, Broadcaster with Newstalk. Four local TD’s from each county will also be in attendance.

Sligo

A LEO Sligo evening event at the Castle Dargan Hotel, Ballygawley, Co. Sligo. The event will include networking opportunities, refreshments and a panel discussion. Featuring; Ambassador Rhona Togher of Restored Hearing, Oonagh Monahan, Author and founder of Alpha Omega Consultants, Elaine Murphy of Live Tiles, Clodagh Higgins of Valor Performance and Growit Group and Lucia Macari of Overstock.

Waterford

An afternoon tea event by LEO Waterford at The Tower Hotel, The Mall, Co. Waterford. Including networking opportunities, a leadership workshop and guest speakers. Featuring; Ambassador Sinéad Quealy of Virtual Vet, Muireann Fitzmaurice, “Wicklow Business Woman of the Year” and Claire Dillon, Technology Evangelist and Virtual Reality Expert.

Wexford

An interactive event organised by LEO Wexford at Newbay House, Co. Wexford. Running from early afternoon to late evening covering topics on wellness and nutrition along with a pre-dinner networking reception, guest speakers and panel discussions. Includes a light lunch and dinner. Featuring; Ambassador Mary Walsh of Ire Wel Pallets Ltd, Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur for 2017, Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical and jewellery designer Aine Breen.

Wicklow

An afternoon tea event organised by LEO Wicklow, hosted by Ambassador Catherine Fulvio of the Ballyknocken House & Cookery School. Includes networking, team building exercises and a cookery lesson, followed by tasting and a motivational speech by host, Catherine Fulvio.

Photo: LEO executive Helena Humphries (left) woth Emer Cleary of Emu Ink Courses. (Pix: Mark Stedman)