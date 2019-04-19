What’s New At Accountex 2019

19 Apr 2019 | 10.04 am

Accountex, Europe’s leading accounting and finance conference and expo, is taking place at London ExCeL on May 1-2.

The show attracts the biggest names in the industry, who come together for a showcase of the best new products, tech, software, services and solutions in the world of accounting.

The annual exhibition has c. 200 exhibitors, including AccountancyManager, BTCSoftware, CIEX, Clear Books, Compleat Software, Docusoft – CloudFiler, FreeAgent, FUTRLI, Intuit QuickBooks, Natwest Rapid Cash, Payzaar, PROBOVAT, TaxCalc and Wolters Kluwer.

The 2019 speaker line-up includes Jennifer Warawa (Sage); Nick Williams (Intuit QuickBooks); Steven Cox (IRIS Software); Damon Anderson (Xero); Richard Asquith (Avalara); Wendy Rowe (Wolters Kluwer); Neil Robertson (Compleat Software); Claire Harvey (Reed); Ed Molyneux (FreeAgent); James Ashford (GoProposal); Phil Hobden (Intuit QuickBooks); Sam Horner (Receipt Bank); and Tom Herbert (AccountingWEB).

According to Accountex organisers, the 2019 show attractions include:

• Compleat Software, the company behind SaaS smart spend software, iCompleat and eCompleat, are unveiling two new solutions to lead the digital transformation of purchasing. iCompleatOrder is a purchase order extension to iCompleatInvoice, and CompleatProcure provides smarter purchasing built with Compleat’s document data capture solution, CompleatCapture.

• TaxCalc is launching the latest addition to their range of integrated accounts, tax and practice products – new Practice Management modules featuring Automated Workflow and Time. They will also be demonstrating their new AML Centre at the show.

• FUTRLI is promoting their new FUTRLI Platform, created to assist clients flying under the advisory radar who need more help, with software to manage every part of a business. The first release, Flow, manages all things cash flow – going beyond just incomings and outgoings, it tells users who’s due, frequent late payers, customer dependency and more.

• Wolters Kluwer is showcasing a new MTD for VAT feature, which is part of their CCH OneClick cloud accounting software. CCH OneClick delivers end-to-end bridging software for MTD allowing users to maintain many of their VAT processes and monitor their VAT returns, irrespective of whether they or their client files them.

• Intuit QuickBooks are demonstrating several new products created to help simplify tax at a time of major changes. These include SmartCheck, which helps catch common VAT errors, SmartLook, which easily connects users with a QuickBooks expert when needed, and SmartReminders, which tracks clients’ VAT due dates and sends automated reminders.

• Virtual Cabinet is showcasing their mobile app which allows users to work on-the-go without the need for paper files. Users can securely access crucial documents easily via mobile or tablet, ensuring they’re always prepared no matter what the situation, elevating the client experience and their productivity.

• Docusoft – CloudFiler is launching its feature-rich document management system which enables documents to be shared as needed, as individual documents or with clients using secure document access controls. Accessible from any device, 24/7, features include extensive search options, workflow features, client/contact management and an integrated client portal for document exchange and e-signature.

• DebtCase is demonstrating its new DebtCase API service. It allows existing accounts packages and forecasting software direct access to vetted UK Debt Collection Agencies, who offer a no collection no fee policy and add their commission on top of the debt – meaning clients could receive an entire outstanding balance free of charge

• CIEX is launching its cloud platform for buying, selling and investing in businesses, specifically designed for M&A and Corporate Finance Teams. CIEX provides access to a confidential marketplace operated by accountancy firms where businesses are bought and sold on behalf of clients in complete anonymity.

• Invu Services is demonstrating Invu Verify, an automated Accounts Payable cloud service created to bring visibility, control and efficiency to invoice processing. It is designed to be adaptable to an organisation’s needs with simple set up for either one-step processing or multi-layered approval and coding.

• Clarity is launching its new platform for small business owners. Built by accountants, for accountants, the platform is designed to help small business owners around the world understand their numbers, create a better business using step-by-step development programmes, and access the cash, funding and investment they need to grow and scale profitably.

• ApprovalMax is presenting new cloud approval products for Xero and QuickBooks Online, aimed at end-to-end AP and AR automation through robust approval workflows. They are also launching an extended UK Partner Programme focusing on Xero certified partners who provide accounting, taxation, vCFO, and other finance and accounting services.

• Clear Books is launching its new Receipt Capture app, which enables users to snap and upload receipts to their Clear Books account for free. They are also prototyping optical character recognition (OCR) technology that will lift the information straight from the receipt to eliminate data entry and make digital record keeping simple.

• Numerable Software is launching the latest version of its software that lets accountants, bookkeepers, CFOs and FDs quickly create easy-to-understand, visual financial presentations and reports. With Xero, QuickBooks Online and spreadsheet import, it enables a cost-effective management reporting service even for smaller clients.

• MyWorkpapers is demonstrating Monthlies, a new product which allows accountants to complete and reconcile client work on a monthly basis, frequently report issues and ensure accurate processing to create meaningful management reports. It’s designed to maximise productivity, client advisory conversations and profits.

• Senta is launching several new features for its cloud practice management software at the show, including an easy-to-use client portal designed to enhance a practice’s client workflow. They will also be releasing new reporting, client profitability and KPI enhancements, along with built-in AML client ID checking.

• Accountests is hosting the launch of the UK suite of its accounting and bookkeeper recruitment and selection tests, created to help businesses hire better accountants and avoid costly recruitment mistakes. Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to try complimentary tests and secure permanent preferential exclusive rates.

• Brain Payroll UK is launching its new Timesheet Automation module at the show. This latest addition to their cloud-based payroll software allows payroll bureaus to simplify the timesheet process, removing repetitive tasks and reducing errors, and increasing their productivity by at least 30%.

• AccountancyManager is releasing its new integrations at Accountex. These new developments to their practice management software include integrations with Xero, QuickBooks and FreeAgent, and will feature the ability to sync client data between systems to reduce the amount of time spent on admin.

• Payzaar is showcasing its new payroll management platform. It offers digitized, automated workflows including status alerts and reminders; a secure GDPR-compliant communication hub protecting personal employee information; online, self-service access to query employee data and create custom reports; and comprehensive tracking of local compliance obligations.

• Instant CPD is launching its new ‘Accountex Package’ of online accountancy CPD courses, created especially for the show. These accredited video courses are streamed in high-definition, accessible in real time, anytime, anywhere on all web-enabled devices.

• Accounting Insights is promoting its new, multi-company Power BI reporting solution, for authoring custom reports in Power BI Desktop and publishing them to the web for user access. Users can set reports to refresh up to eight times daily to engage with clients in a more proactive way. Templates and targeted Power BI training for accountants allows delivery of impressive and deep reporting solutions quickly.

• Bizdocs is showcasing its all-in-one client portal for accountants. This paperless accounting solution is designed to help ensure businesses are GDPR compliant and offers users secure document exchange and automated information processing that instantly deals with incoming email messages, scanned documents, uploads and paper.

• Doc-It Inc. is presenting the latest version of Doc.It Connect, a secure web-based portal that enables accountancy firms and clients to share, sign and manage financial statements, tax returns, invoices and other documents. Work binders keep files orderly and accessible by clients right on the firm’s site, 24/7, and the portal integrates with Docusign for eSignature support.

• SuiteFiles is introducing its new document signing feature. Designed to save time and remove paper, users can now sign any document from within their SuiteFiles account, request multiple signatures from clients and custom brand the emails and portal that clients see.

• Nomisma is offering Accountex visitors its Company Secretarial software free of charge. This cloud-based module fits within the nomisma suite and takes care of all shareholder tasks, such as appointing or terminating a director, change of Registered Office Address and allotment of shares.

• Clockwork IT is demonstrating its new easy-to-use scheduling, mobile, CRM and service management software, which links in with Sage, Xero and SAP to maximise efficiency. The software provider is looking for partners to resell their product to their clients and benefit from a monthly repeat revenue stream.

• iwoca is promoting its new business credit health check tool. This free online tool uses carefully designed questions to give users an overview of their company’s financial health. Once completed, users receive a rating plus personalised insights into what their company looks like through the eyes of business credit analysts.

• Fathom is showcasing several new enhancements to its industry-leading management reporting software. These include new side-by-side divisional reporting, nested KPI formulas that let users build custom KPIs within custom KPIs, to ensure they’re measuring what matters, and a flexible Chart of Accounts which makes it even easier for users to customise Fathom for their client base.

• KeyPay is presenting No Touch Payroll, which gives payroll administrators and bureau businesses the option to completely automate payroll processing. Configured warnings stop the automation where required prior to the pay run being finalised and payroll is run by exception, reducing processing time by up to 95%.

• Croner-i is a tax, accounting and audit information provider, offering online guidance, commentary and tools to practices of all kinds. At a shared stand with Croner Taxwise at the show, Croner-i is displaying its range of packages for sole practitioners, members of accounting or audit firms, and in-house tax professionals.

• MyCompanyFiles is demonstrating its fully customised smartphone app, which has recently launched to the UK market. The app allows users to transfer documents and communicate with clients. Users can share fees, invoices, tax, payrolls or other files simply and safely on their own secured platform and application, saving time and providing a better service for clients.

• International Association of Bookkeepers has recently launched its bookkeeping Continuing Professional Development modules, to enable IAB students to learn in-demand bookkeeping skills to help them refresh their knowledge or upskill. Those taking the modules will gain knowledge that can be used within their business or to improve their career prospects.

• Konsolidator is promoting its cloud-based, standardized SaaS solution, which automates financial consolidation and reporting processes, enabling finance departments to quickly deliver data at a higher strategic level and thereby increase turnover. It contains all elements for financial consolidation purposes, including cashflow statements, KPIs, API interface to ERP and BI systems and full audit trail.

• Melu provides a managed live chat service for accountancy firms and many other types of businesses, which it will be promoting at the show. An ideal way for businesses to engage with visitors via their website, Melu’s live chat costs just £99 per month.

• WhisperClaims is introducing its R&D tax software for accountants. This cloud software offers a solution to R&D tax claim preparation, without the need for external specialists. It is easy-to-use, comprehensive and capable of producing all the documentation needed to support an R&D tax claim within 45 minutes.

• Spreadsheetsoftware.com is promoting its ExcelAnalyzer Excel review software, which has been created to help Excel users to review their work and build error-free spreadsheets. ExcelAnalyzer comes as an extra button in Excel and reviews spreadsheets in just seconds.