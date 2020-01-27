What’s In Store For The Irish Tourist Industry In 2020?

27 Jan 2020 | 09.40 am

Sponsored Content

2019 was a record year for Irish tourism, but what lies ahead for 2020 and beyond? With many things such as the economy, environment, changing consumer tastes and, of course, Brexit, let’s have a look what’s in store this year for the Irish travel and industry.

Prediction 1: The death of brick-and-mortar travel agencies

As well as the collapse of international giant Thomas Cook, many smaller travel and holiday agencies have been slowly leaving the nation’s high streets. With the popularity of people booking holidays on the internet, we predict online travel agencies will take over.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the cruise industry, with Planet Cruise bucking the trend to expand into Ireland in 2019, as older Irish people take to their laptops and tablets to book their dream holiday instead of heading into town with a catalogue under their arm.

Positive: The high street monopoly is breaking and people are more open to alternative suppliers and holiday types, with greater visibility of what’s available online.

Negative: People are not spending as much in total, leaving thousands of jobs surplus to requirements, as they are able to research, build and book their holidays independently.

Prediction 2: Brexit both benefits and hinders

The Brexit fiasco keeps rolling on, and even with the UK leaving the European Union on 31st January 2020, Ireland and the tourism industry is set to be affected for years to come.

Positive: Irish holidaymakers stay in Ireland due to the uncertainty of booking unprotected holidays, as well as the UK economy tanking seeing prices shoot up or drop in different areas. EU and international travellers pick Dublin over London and the west coast to the highlands and islands of Scotland due to inflation and travel issues.

Negative: UK tourists fail to return as in previous years, the industry’s second biggest demographic after North America.

Prediction 3: The environment hits people’s consciences

The global climate crisis has started to affect how people view their air mileage, with many flyers now considering whether their journey is worth it or opting for alternative modes of transport for their holidays. Popular alternatives include train, coach or ferry to the UK and European city breaks, while staycations in Ireland such as a family holiday camping with the car see a rise.

Positive: Again, Irish tourists are more likely to stay at home and keep their money moving in the local economy.

Negative: Middle-class tourists with disposable incomes from abroad make conscious decisions to limit their travels.

Prediction 4: Airbnb’s domination of cities starts to crumble

Uber is fighting for its life in many cities globally and Airbnb will have to fight legislation created solely to halt the monopoly, which has sprung up in recent years. This has created a huge ripple effect in cities such as Dublin, with local authorities and governments trying to put a stop to Airbnb turning cities throughout Europe into nothing more than hotel space. This is to combat effects such as skyrocketing rent and housing prices, the strain on family-run businesses and the loss of taxable business, under-resourced local services and even crime.

Positive: Cities taken over by a wild-west wave of unofficial hotel accommodation disappears, or is at least reigned in by regulations. In Dublin alone, this could see much as 3,000 flats in the city centre being lived in again, as well as keeping rents and house prices down.

Negative: This could be seen as a blocking of entrepreneurship internationally when it comes to investment and even by locals taking advantage of the platform. Tourists also see it as an alternative to more expensive or dull hotel accommodation and may flock to other spots still offering the service rather than a specific destination.