What’s In Store For B2B Operations

08 Jun 2021 | 09.25 am

Traditional methods of B2B operations – from sales to customer interactions; from fulfilment to delivery – are changing rapidly. While the B2B world was already moving online, Covid-19 accelerated the process, and B2B transactions are becoming more data-driven and less dependent on one-to-one sales activity.

2020 brought with it great challenges, which exposed the need for B2B supply chains to be more flexible. New, digitally-focused ways of doing things were developed, and now their benefits have been realised and businesses have seen the impact. In addition, changing demographic habits mean that millennial B2B decision-makers are further driving the digitalization of the sector as they seek customer experiences more aligned with their consumer experiences.

Our Top Tips

It’s a paradigm shift for the industry, and B2B businesses that want to make the most of cross-border opportunities will need to adapt to these changing buying behaviours. Our e-commerce experts have created five categories that will guide your business to adapt and thrive in this new digital landscape, enhancing the value for your customers and ultimately increasing profitability.

• Digital Infrastructure: You can enhance the customer experience across your end-to-end business processes by incorporating functionality and technologies. Digitalisation of your full product catalogue, for example, and the inclusion of a simple-to-use and powerful search engine to find those products are fundamental features.

Additional features such as mobile/tablet responsiveness, strong data protection, secure online payments and chat functionality have also become standard expectations for most users of e-commerce platforms, whether B2C or B2B.

• Customer Experience: 2020 was the year customer experience surpassed price as the key differentiator for B2B buyers. Now, 64% of buyers place more importance on experience than price, and 86% of buyers are willing to pay more for a better experience. Whether it’s a complete digital transformation or just a refresh of your website, make the customer the centre of your focus for 2021.

• Personalisation: 21st century customers are looking to source globally, so your e-commerce platform should be able to handle payment in any currency. Improve customer satisfaction by providing clarity around the associated costs for a cross-border transaction, such as duties and taxes.

• Omni-Channel: The customer experience is not over after a B2B buyer clicks the ‘Buy Now’ button. To ensure a truly seamless end-to-end process, don’t neglect the delivery options you offer your customers. Based on the experience of the B2C sector, there is clear recognition that the customer experience can be damaged by poor management of the last mile delivery process, so invest to ensure that your final touch-point with the customer is a positive one.

• Synchronisation of Logistics: Think about what you expect from a B2C e-commerce service – this should influence the build of your B2B platform. Speed, reliability, traceability, convenience and an effective returns and exchange policy should be top priorities.

Of course, there are challenges when adopting new B2B digital processes. Even B2B players already established within their sectors will need to invest to optimise their cross-border e-commerce channels, but the payoff in growth opportunities is unlimited.

