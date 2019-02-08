What’s Going On With Energy Prices?

08 Feb 2019 | 10.48 am

Bord Gáis Energy has announced a price increase for residential customers, becoming the sixth supplier to do so this winter. The increase will push up gas prices by 2.3% and electricity prices by 4.3% from March 10.

Five other suppliers announced price hikes at the end of 2018 – Flogas, Panda Power, Pinergy, SSE Airtricity and Energia.

BGE attributed the increase to the rising cost of wholesale energy prices and said the firm has been working hard to hold off raising prices for as long as possible.

“This latest increase from Bord Gáis Energy is not as significant as those announced in 2018,” said Eoin Clarke, managing director of Switcher.ie, who speculated that Electric Ireland and PrePay Power may follow suit shortly.

Bord Gáis Energy reports that electricity prices increased 4.7% in January as its Energy Index increased 9% in the month and was 16% higher than a year previous. The increases are largely down to rising oil prices, with production cuts and US sanctions on Venezuela pushing the price of a barrel to $62.

Gas prices also remain more than 16% above the comparable period last year. Coal prices settled at $79 a tonne in January, a drop of 9% compared to December but just 4% lower than a year earlier.

BGE energy trader David Grainger (pictured) commented: “Oil had the greatest impact on the Bord Gáis Energy Index in January, with the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela, along with an agreement to reduce production between OPEC and some key non-OPEC producers, raising the index overall.

“It should also be noted that high levels of gas storage and LNG deliveries across Europe helped to meet the elevated demand in January, but this has also contributed to a bearish sentiment in terms of prices.”

The agreement between OPEC and other key non-OPEC producers to reduce production also helped bolster oil prices. Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading an initiative to cut 1.2 million barrels of oil production, with Saudi Arabia introducing production cuts of around 500,000 barrels.

“This month market watchers will be closely monitoring compliance with production limits for any signs of discord,” said Grainger. “In addition, global growth indicators, the level of US shale production, and developments with Iranian and Venezuelan sanctions all have the potential to move oil prices materially.”

Meanwhile, gas prices fell sharply in January by 6% on the back of increased imports of LNG and increased production from Norwegian and British gas fields.

Wholesale electricity prices typically track the cost of imported gas, the most significant cost in production. However this can vary monthly and January recorded higher electricity prices despite the fall in gas prices, due to lower wind output and maintenance outages affecting some generators. Wind output was down to 1033MW versus 1697MW the previous month, a reduction of 39%.

The detailed Bord Gáis Energy Index is available here.