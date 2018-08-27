Whatever Happened To Sean Gallagher?

27 Aug 2018 | 03.47 pm

Seven years on from nearly becoming President of Ireland, Sean Gallagher has distilled the wisdom of leading SME entrepreneurs

In October 2011, Ireland nearly had an ‘outsider wins presidency shock’ moment long before Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron. Businessman and Dragons’ Den TV personality Sean Gallagher went into the final week of the 2011 presidential election campaign leading the opinion polls, and looked set to upset the establishment favourite, Michael D Higgins.

Days before polling, it all fell apart for Gallagher during a candidate debate on RTE television, in controversial circumstances that eventually led to Gallagher extracting an apology from the national broadcaster six years later.

In the election, Gallagher was runner-up to Higgins, and his haul of 505,000 first preference votes was twice the vote achieved by Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness, and over four times the vote secured by the Fine Gael candidate, Gay Mitchell. It was a remarkable outcome for an SME business owner who had never contested an election before and had no party machine backing him.

For Gallagher (55), it will always be a case of ‘what if’ that Frontline debate had never happened. However, he hasn’t given up on the themes that struck a popular chord seven years ago, namely the importance of the enterprise culture to building strong communities around the country.

That enthusiasm informs Gallagher’s weekly entrepreneur interviews in the Sunday Independent, which commenced in 2012. In Gallagher’s view, highlighting and publicising entrepreneur role models is important in order to give young people the confidence to step forward and to achieve their potential.

Disheartened

According to Gallagher: “I get disheartened sometimes when I go into schools to give a talk, and when I ask young people to name an entrepreneur they admire most of them will say Richard Branson. As much as I’m a great admirer of Branson and what he has achieved, I remind the kids about the engineering company up the road or the local hotel that’s creating 20 or 30 jobs. The local entrepreneurs, the hairdressers, the shop-owner, the contractors – they are all creating jobs and they are helping their communities survive and thrive.

“If people just see Richard Branson as the entrepreneur role model, they may not believe they can ever be successful. I want to point out that being an entrepreneur is achievable and it’s something you can desire, and you can make an impact in a whole variety of different areas.”

From the over 300 interviews Gallagher has conducted for the newspaper, 46 have been selected for inclusion in the new book, Secrets To Success, whittled down on the basis of sector and geographic spread. In these ‘inspiring stories’, Gallagher gets under the skin of many of the country’s most remarkable SMEs, not least because for every piece the author travelled to the company premises to see for himself.

True to his mission, the book is choc-full of practical advice from each of the interviewees, topped and tailed by Gallagher’s perspective. “The individual stories are great but we also need to educate the public and young people and colleges and government about why entrepreneurs are important,” says Gallagher.

“There are lots of things in the heads of the hundreds of people I have trained and mentored over the years,” he adds. “That’s a really good idea but I don’t know enough to do it, or I’m not capable enough or I don’t have enough resources. I wouldn’t know enough about the technology even though I know how to build a business.

“That’s the conversation we have in our heads. So the idea of the book is that readers can understand from other entrepreneurs that business is a mix of skillset and mindset. The skills can be learned and the mindset can be developed. So whatever it is that’s holding you back, take inspiration from these people. What makes them successful is self-belief and perseverance and a commitment to learn and grow and develop.”

Clyde Real Estate

Part of Gallagher’s enthusiasm for positivity springs from his association with Jack Canfield, an American motivational speaker and author. After attending a Canfield seminar in Dublin, Gallagher signed up for a five-day ‘Breakthrough to Success’ event in Arizona, and he later graduated to becoming a trainer for his American mentor’s programmes.

Apart from the journalism, keynote speaker assignments at business events help put bread on the table for his two young children, Bobby and Lucy. However, Sean Gallagher’s main commercial interest now is being one half of Clyde Real Estate, a venture which – whisper it – brings Sean right into the property-owning, rentier class.

The other half of Clyde Real Estate is Colm Piercy, the very successful internet infrastructure entrepreneur best known for his Digiweb and Viatel ventures. The business partners got to know each other when they established their businesses in an incubator attached to the Institute of Technology in Dundalk. Four years ago, they identified an opportunity to buy non-prime industrial and office premises, with a view to improving them and finding new tenants.

Gallagher explains: “If you look at the four legs of the stool of any business, you need a good business idea for a product or service, you need the right team to deliver that, you need the right funding and you need a place in which to do business.

“We decided to go to areas where we knew that people would come eventually when the price of property became prohibitive in the city. Our other criteria are areas of good population, good infrastructure such as roads and rail or airports, and proximity to a university of third level institute.”

So far Clyde Real Estate has purchased over one million square feet of office or industrial space, in Blanchardstown, Dundalk, Carlow, Cork and Shannon. Some units, such as the massive former Alactel-Lucent facility in Blanchardstown, are up and running with corporate tenants. The Braun factory in Carlow is more of a challenge, and Gallagher says a master plan is being drawn up for the 30-acre site.

The property venture is operated through at least 12 companies, with funding being provided by shareholder loans and from Capita Trust in the UK. It’s an alternative property play that may or may not work out, and for the moment the Dundalk duo are the only ones putting their capital on the line.

Solutions Not Problems

With so much going on, Gallagher has little time to dwell on his presidential let-down in 2011, beyond remarking: “I wasn’t so much disappointed with the outcome of the election as the manner in which the last week of the campaign transpired. But like everything else in life, it’s not what happens to you that counts – it’s what you do about what happens to you. When you are faced with a negative, you have to find a solution to change that, so that there is a positive as a result of whatever happens.”

Gallagher adds: “My message now through this book and my work is exactly the same message that I had then. It’s about building on our strengths and focusing on solutions rather than problems. It’s about creating a great Ireland for our young people to grow up in, with opportunities to work and generate the wealth and the jobs that fund the public services that people want.”