What Will 5G Offer Irish Businesses?

01 Jul 2019 | 11.50 am

Sponsored Content

While there’s usually plenty of buzz around the latest mobile devices, the technology world is currently more excited about the next generation of connectivity that gets those devices online – 5G.

5G promises a lot for personal users, and everywhere you turn you’ll find impressive statistics about how quickly you’ll be able to download a full HD movie. There’s significantly less talk about the benefits that businesses will see when 5G becomes mainstream.

To see what 5G could unlock for your business, it’s important to first understand what 5G is, how the technology improves on what we already have, and the kind of business IT problems it’s likely to help solve.

4G vs. 5G – what’s the difference?

5G comes with a lot of associated hype – but to understand that hype, it’s useful to understand a little about cellular connections.

Mobile communications companies started to explore the transmission of digital data way back in 1991. These ‘2G’ or 2nd Generation’ networks were the first to carry tiny bits of digital data along with voice. As such, we started to see caller ID and SMS messages become commercially available. From these humble beginnings, 3G grew, offering connections that could handle significantly more data – so picture messages, websites and applications became viable.

In reality, the 4G connections we use now haven’t really built a great deal on the 3G infrastructure – they just increase the amount of data that can be sent and received. 5G will do the same, but it will also tackle one of the biggest problems associated with 4G: latency.

What is latency and how does 5G address the issue?

The term ‘latency’ is used to describe any delay in the transmission of data. There are specialist tools that will check how much latency you’re experiencing on your connection, and, generally speaking, the higher the figure the more delay you’ll experience accessing information online.

The specialist infrastructure that’s being put into place to facilitate the rolling out of 5G networks is designed to reduce this latency to virtually zero, providing a network that’s almost capable of sending and receiving data in real time. So no pausing, spinning, stuttering or broken pictures – all the data with you in far less time than it takes to blink your eye.

5G and your business

5G is going unlock connections for business users that have previously only been used in specialist instances. While leisure-standard 4G routers are occasionally used by freelancers and off-site employees, the same technology – paired with a series of 5G connections – has the potentially to greatly exceed the speed you can get from a standard business or enterprise grade wired connection.

So you can expect to get a business internet connection that’s completely free of wires imminently, and that’ll be music to the ears of people who’ve had to twiddle their thumbs waiting for an internet circuit to be installed by one of Irelands big providers. Of course, it’s not just wired installation delays that make 5G such an attractive prospect for businesses here; if you’re in a more rural part of the country, there’s every chance the big suppliers just can’t provide a connections, and often,smaller broadband providers simply cannot keep pace with the speeds needed for business.

What does 5G for business look like?

Harnessing a 5G connection requires some specialist kit for your business, but not a huge amount. Essentially you’re replacing a wired connection into your building with a 5G router (or a forward-compatible 4G router).

A router of this kind has a number of slots that handle SIMs. Each SIM has its own data connection and the router will either attribute a connection to each of your users or applications, or it’ll bond all of those connections together, creating one ultra-fast and ultra-reliable connection that will supply your whole business.

A router of this type is likely to need to support of a managed network provider to get up and running, and this type of support is almost always more quickly delivered than a wired connection. In actual fact, these connections are commonplace in a number of industries now, albeit with 4G SIMs tying the system together. If you work in mining, drilling, exploration, media broadcast or one of many other industries that take you somewhat ‘out into the wild’, then this type of connection keeps you linked to the wider world.

What are the other benefits of 5G for business?

Of course, it’s not just Icelandic drilling operations that may need to embrace 5G for business! You may very well be reading this from the comfort of a city office that has no issue with your current connection, but 5G could still unlock doors for you. There are a significant number of reasons companies want a quick, mobile internet connection, including:

• Taking your full business to shows and expos

Shows and expos often offer opportunities for businesses but you’ll often find yourself sharing an internet connection with other companies. If you want to be there with your POS till systems, card machines, and other IT at full speed, 5G offers you the chance to take an enterprise level connection with you wherever you go.

• Scaling your workforce quickly

Want to grow your workforce quickly but don’t have a connection that’ll cope? 5G WAN solutions will let you grow your network in an instant, giving you the capacity to immediately expand your user numbers.

• Establishing satellite offices

If you need a new office online quickly, for any reason from pop-up retail to disaster recovery, it’s often just not practical to have to wait for a hard circuit to be installed. If you are looking to re-establish your business after a catastrophic incident, getting your doors open again is absolutely vital.

• Embedding employees with clients

There are instances where the best kind of support you can offer a client is to put a member of staff (or team) into their business. While this provides an excellent customer experience, it’s not without its logistical issues, with internet access and security both high on that list. Taking your own 5G connection means you’re self-sufficient and secure instantly.

Ultimately, 5G is about speed and flexibility, neither of which have traditionally been strong points for the companies we rely on to get our internet connections online. 5G will let Irish businesses take back control of our internet connections, and start making it work in a way that suits our specific business requirements, rather than simply being a series of constraints.