What To Expect At FutureScope 2020

03 Feb 2020 | 09.18 am

FutureScope, billed as Ireland’s number one innovation event, is returning to the Covention Centre Dublin on April 1, 2020.

Content at FutureScope is delivered across four stages, each with a specific purpose:

Insights Stage: Provides attendees with insightful perspectives on emerging technologies and how they will shape our future world.

Collaboration Stage: Showcases examples of collaboration within the tech, business and research communities and identifies new opportunities for business growth through collaboration.

Innovation Stage: Showcases and promotes the smartest innovations and how they are being applied to fuel business growth.

Entrepreneurship Stage: Identifies business opportunities and funding options, shares knowledge, insights, tools and techniques to empower entrepreneurs to start and scale. Features the FutureScope One2Watch 2019 pitch battle.

According to Michael Culligan, CEO of Dublin BIC, which organises FutureScope: “When you get 1,600 engaged and purposeful business owners and innovators in a room, conversations are enabled, contacts are made, insights are gleaned, and together these can lead to significant business impact.”

FutureScope 2020 Hot Topics

• The Future of Connectivity: 5G will enable an era of connectivity like never before from autonomous driving, tactile internet, immersive technologies and next-generation IoT applications.

• A Future Shaped by Climate: Addressing the big challenges, from climate to carbon. The role of technology in reaching a low carbon economy: renewables, cleantech, electric vehicles, carbon capture and storage.

• The Business of Health: From hospital to home – how technology can enable that shift. We look at rapid advancements in MedTech and wearable technology and the role of AI and IoT in healthcare.

• The Reality of an AI Future: AI is promised to touch all aspects of humanity. How much of the hype is based in reality and how can we expect AI to impact on work, play, healthcare delivery, mobility, cyber security.

• A Secure Future: Information, misinformation and disinformation. How can technology help us be smart about big data? How can we be secure when technology is evolving faster than our understanding of it?

• Future Business: Innovation, disruption and the response to disruption. How to start in Ireland and scale internationally, and what are investors really looking for?

