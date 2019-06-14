What Tech Topics Secure Media Coverage?

14 Jun 2019 | 12.25 pm

PR agency ClearStory International has analysed media coverage in Ireland of technology topics to find out what’s hot and what’s not.

The ClearStory Startup Trend Report finds that thre is declining media interest in the sharing economy, fintech, wearables, drones, and virtual reality. On the up are Artificial Intelligence, the gig economy, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, remote working and blockchain.

Managing director James McCann (pictured) said: “The gig economy, co-working and remote working are all rapidly rising trends, and general tech coverage with it, which has increased to 59% over two years. The buzz cycle of most trends can take up to seven years to peak, with AI still burning bright in Ireland.”