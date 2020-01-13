What Next For Government SME Policy?

13 Jan 2020 | 10.26 am

It looks like this year may see a change of gear in government policy regarding SMEs, writes Aideen Ginnell

Between rising insurance premiums, Brexit uncertainty, increases in the minimum wage, and competition from online retail, the past few years have not been easy for Irish SMEs, and government policy has so far done little to address SME-specific difficulties. In fact, no government policy strategy has specifically targeted this crucial sector of the economy to date.

As it stands, however, politicians across the Dáil are concerned about Ireland’s fiscal and economic over-reliance on the multinational sector and their corporation tax receipts, fearing that the mistakes from the boom-period around residential stamp duty may well be being repeated. The SME sector is seen as a much-needed provider of stability and helping to grow and strengthen the sector is a cross-party priority.

Change looks to be underway, following the publication of an OECD report on SME and Entrepreneurship Policy in Ireland, which has provided a much-needed roadmap for SME growth. The report is expected to lay the foundation for a five-year inter-departmental strategy, which Fine Gael plan to use as a foundation to deliver a major shake-up of how government encourages the growth of the domestic SME sector.

All of the major parties are nonetheless largely united in their support for the OECD report’s proposals. All agree that a decade after the financial crisis and the resulting desperate scramble for inward investment, Irish SMEs finally deserve their day in the sun. However, what specific form this support takes will certainly be influenced by the make-up of the next government, and SMEs would be advised to keep informed of the positions on specific SME-related issues which the parties take in the campaign.

The OECD Report

The report pointed to a number of areas where Irish SMEs have been held back by the state’s excessive focus on catering to the needs of the multinational sector, shining a light on numerous examples of how IDA chief Martin Shanahan may well be just too effective at fighting their corner.

Whilst the report praises Ireland’s R&D tax credit system, it notes that take up is highly skewed towards larger enterprises, with SMEs often finding the administrative complexity of the system off-putting. In addition, the barriers to outsourcing R&D expenditure were criticised, as they disproportionately affect SMEs who often lack the capacity to conduct R&D internally.

It appears that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe TD may well have foreseen this criticism, having already raised the limit on outsourced R&D spending to third-level institutes from 5% to 15% in Budget 2020, as well as expanding the scope of the tax credit to include pre-trading R&D, and increasing the tax credit from 25% to 30% for small and micro businesses.

The need for government to assist Irish firms in exporting was also highlighted as an area for improvement. The proportion of firms who engage in exporting in Ireland (6.3%) compares unfavourably with our European neighbours, with the majority of those firms trading mainly into the UK.

After Brexit this raises serious challenges, with the proportion of SMEs exporting likely to decrease further without government intervention. Whilst the OECD supports the general structure of Ireland’s framework for supporting SMEs exporting, they have recommended a significant scaling up of such activities, notably the Trading Online Voucher programme, Enterprise Ireland’s Export Development Department, and InterTradeIreland’s grant support.

SMEs’ access to finance was likewise raised as a serious concern, with firms here paying higher interest rates than in most other EU28 countries, and the interest rate spread between SME and larger enterprise loans currently increasing. The Credit Guarantee Scheme is lauded by the OECD as the best means to address this issue, with an investigation into increasing participation and the total value disbursed through the scheme being recommended. The provision of more loans through the Microenterprise Loan Fund is likewise encouraged.

The report noted that Irish SMEs struggle to attract talented employees in certain areas, which can inhibit their growth ambitions. The high marginal tax (52%) paid by higher earners in Ireland is one area of concern in this regard – given the small size of the domestic labour market, SMEs can struggle to attract talent from abroad.

Whilst the Special Assignee Relief Programme (SARP) scheme has provided some tax relief for non-domiciled workers moving to Ireland from larger companies’ foreign subsidiaries, SMEs have been unable to participate in the scheme. The OECD has recommended that the SARP be extended to include new hires, therefore allowing domestic SMEs to attract foreign talent on a level playing field with their larger, multi-national counterparts.

Finally, in a step which will be of interest to firms with an active involvement in trade associations, the OECD noted a lack of state-backed programmes for facilitating inter-SME cooperation when compared to countries such as Germany and Italy, for example, where mandatory membership Chambers of Commerce are common.

The report proposes greater national support for a framework of local enterprise-led networks, enabling collaboration between SMEs in areas such as innovation, training and internationalisation.

The Politics

Whilst most of the recommendations of the OECD report have received support from across the Dáil, the emphasis placed on different aspects of the report by different parties has been notable. It is for this reason that the General Election will play a decisive role in how the upcoming SME & Entrepreneurship policy is implemented into 2020.

Fine Gael’s part, they have tied their colours firmly to the mast, frequently stating their intention to make SME exporting a priority. Both in the Dáil and at the report launch, business minister Heather Humphreys has repeated her ambition to meet the OECD’s proposed target of a 50% increase in the proportion of SMEs exporting by 2024.

This would raise the proportion of SMEs exporting to 9.6% (on par with France). For an island nation about to lose unencumbered access to its largest export market, this is a tall order. Whether the instruments proposed by the OECD are up to the task remains to be seen, but nonetheless it is clear that meeting this target will be the key SME priority of any Fine Gael government going into 2020.

Meanwhile, whilst being equally approving of the OECD’s report generally, Sinn Féin have emphasised the importance of eliminating the ‘gap’ between the supports offered by Local Enterprise Offices and those offered by Enterprise Ireland, calling for a major overhaul of the LEO network. This contrasts sharply with the Fine Gael position, with minister Humphreys arguing in the Dáil that the current LEOs models “is working well”, whilst also wanting to expand their role and remit.

Finally, Fianna Fáil has so far been keeping its cards closer to its chest concerning the SME & Entrepreneurship report. Whilst arguing that the report was not “reinventing the wheel”, and that its recommendations confirmed much of what was already understood about the shortcomings of government policy towards SMEs, Fianna Fáil business spokesperson Robert Troy and others used their statements on the report primarily to attack the government for the challenge posed to struggling SMEs by rising business insurance premiums.

Whilst such attacks may well gain political capital for Fianna Fáil facing into the election, they provide little of substance for what Fianna Fáil’s positive approach to implementing the recommendations of the report would be in government. The release of Fianna Fáil’s own SME policy document before the end of January will be eagerly anticipated.

SARP Scheme

Though the parties are divided on what aspects of the report they emphasise, they have remained firmly united on aspects they have chosen to ignore entirely – namely, the OECD’s proposed expansion of the SARP scheme to allow for the inclusion of SMEs who do not have a foreign subsidiary.

This controversial programme provides a significant income tax relief (over €75,000) for highly paid employees who move to Ireland with their employer. Whilst both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voted to extend SARP up to 2022 in Budget 2020, the scheme has remained something of a political hot potato.

Minister Humphreys has not mentioned the scheme at the launch of the report in late October nor in the Dáil during her statements on the report. Similarly, senior Fianna Fáil figures have refused to commit to implementing this element of the report, despite acknowledging that the SARP scheme does make good economic sense more broadly.

Since the introduction of SARP, political leaders have struggled to communicate to the public the value of such the scheme in attracting highly skilled workers to Ireland, and the vehement opposition of Sinn Féin and others on the Left has not helped in this regard. Therefore, it looks probable that the current unfair playing field – with SMEs excluded from using the scheme to attract highly skilled and highly paid workers – will likely continue.

Conclusion

The heart of Ireland’s economic development policy has – for the past two decades at least – been firmly focused on attracting foreign direct investment, with domestic SMEs often (though not always) being left by the wayside.

Recent international developments such as the OECD tax proposals have woken policymakers up to the economic and fiscal fragility such a development policy entails, with the ESRI and Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) continuously warning that Ireland is overly dependent on a small number of transnational firms based here.

Whilst a pivot towards supporting domestic SMEs is long overdue, the level of cross-party consensus on the matter should safely make 2020 the year with the greatest focus on domestic SME development in living memory.

Will Ireland be embracing wholeheartedly the German ‘Mittelstand’ model anytime soon? Hardly. Following Brexit, Ireland will remain a crucial bridging point for US firms and others into the EU single market, as the only English-speaking, common law, pro-EU member post-Brexit. However, what the mood music from Kildare Street strongly suggests is that a re-balancing of the business climate is the order of the day.

• Aideen Ginnell (pictured) is Director-Ireland of strategic advisors Cicero/AMO.