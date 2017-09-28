What Is Republic Of Ireland Population?

28 Sep 2017 | 04.59 pm

Population growth in Ireland amounted to 52,900 in the year to April, according to the Central Statistics Office in its annual estimate of population and migration — the largest annual increase since 2008.

The ‘usually resident’ population of the country was a couple of hundred thousand short of five million people, at 4,792,500 in April, with 84,600 people immigrating to Ireland while 64,800 left the country to move abroad.

One third of the immigrants were returning Irish nationals, while 47.5% (30,800 ) of emigrants in the period were Irish nationals, a net outflow of 3,400 citizens.

The CSO figures show that the number of births in the year to April was 63,900, while the number of deaths was 30,800 — a natural increase of 33,100.

CSO statistician James Hegarty commented: “The number of immigrants in the year to April 2017 is estimated to be 84,600 while the number of emigrants is estimated at 64,800. These combined flows resulted in net inward migration for Ireland in the year to April 2017 of 19,800, the highest level since 2008.

“The number of births was 63,900, deaths 30,800, resulting in a natural increase of 33,100. The effect of this natural increase and positive net migration was an overall increase in the population of 52,900. This is the largest annual increase in the population since 2008, bringing the population estimate to 4.79 million in April 2017.”

Graduate Emigrants

The CSO Census data for the year to April 2017 estimates emigrants from Ireland by their educational qualification. The data shows that in the 12-month period 24,900 third level graduates left Ireland for employment overseas, up 15% on the previous year.

Fianna Fáil jobs spokesman Niall Collins commented: “Can our country really afford to be losing 500 graduates every week, many of whom are medical and nursing graduates who are desperately needed in the Irish health service? It’s clear that while there are job opportunities in Ireland, graduates are prioritising quality of life and cost of living when deciding where to work after graduation.

“Since Fine Gael entered government in 2011, an estimated 148,700 third level graduates have departed Ireland, representing 40% of the total number of emigrants from Ireland. These figures are totally unacceptable. With rising living costs across all metrics and acute housing shortages, the country has severe competitiveness and policy challenges to overcome this deficit,” said Collins.

KBC Bank Ireland economist Austin Hughes noted that Ireland’s 1.1% population growth rate at present is nearly four times the current EU average of 0.3%. “The key drivers of Ireland’s demographic dynamics are a comparatively large number of births relative to deaths as well as a much greater variability in migration than in most other countries, due to the particular sensitivity of Irish migration flows to domestic economic conditions,” said Hughes.

“Strong population growth is underpinning strong demand for consumer goods and services at present as exemplified by the retail sales data for August 2017, which show an annual increase in underlying retail sales (excluding cars) of 6.7%.”