What Is Enterprise Ireland’s New IP Strategy Grant?

25 Oct 2018 | 10.56 am

T.E. Laboratories (Tellab) in Tullow, Co Carlow, has become one of the first companies to win funding under Enterprise Ireland’s new pilot Intellectual Property strategy offer.

The IP Plus Grant covers a portion of the cost of accessing external IP advisors and assigning an internal IP champion, who will work together to develop a detailed and bespoke IP strategy for the business.

An aim of the scheme is to ensure that some of the advisors’ expertise and knowledge is transferred to the company, through the IP champion. This will have the effect of reducing reliance on external expertise into the future, resulting in reduced cost and greater empowerment of the company to manage their own IP strategically.

Tellab manufactures chemicals, reagents and standards for pharmaceutical, medical device and food manufacturers.

CEO Mark Bowkett (pictured) commented: “Tellab is now generating significant levels of IP, both internally and through collaborative projects, having invested heavily in research over the past eight years.

“As these products get closer to market, we are starting to realise that we hadn’t given IP enough attention. The IP Plus grant is helping us to address this. The advice we’ve received from our IP attorney has made a fantastic impact in a short space of time. It is changing the landscape of how we protect our IP and derive maximum benefit from it.”

There are two grant schemes available under the IP Strategy Offer. IP Start provides support toward the cost of relatively short-term engagements with external advisors to address immediate IP issues and raise awareness of IP. A typical use of the grant is to support companies to assess the technical feasibility of potential R&D by researching IP databases.

The IP Plus grant is geared toward supporting longer term assignments that aim to address a range of IP strategic issues, such as employee awareness, competitive intelligence, trade secrets, documentation, confidentiality, policy, data security, commercialisation and IP protection etc.

Joe Doyle, Intellectual Property Manager, Enterprise Ireland said: “It can be a challenge for SMEs to manage and exploit that IP to their best advantage. Our IP Strategy Offer is there to help these companies to develop an IP strategy that supports their business strategy. In a world where intangible assets typically account for more than 80% of a company’s value, an appropriate IP Strategy is a must-have for any innovative business with global ambition.”