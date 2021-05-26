What Green Grants Does Enterprise Ireland Offer?

26 May 2021 | 11.55 am

Enterprise Ireland is to hold a series of webinars on the benefits of making sustainability central to business strategy, and how to avail of its ‘green’ supports.

The Climate Enterprise Action Fund, launched recently as part of the government’s climate action programme, includes three funds that companies supported by the state agency can access to assist their sustainability journey.

There’s a Climate Action Voucher – a €1,800 grant to engage consultants to develop plans in areas such as resource efficiency and renewable energy; there’s GreenStart, which brings with it up to €5,000 to measure carbon footprint and identify actions to reduce emissions and operate more sustainably; and finally GreenPlus — grant funding of up to 50% to develop a multi-annual climate change plan aligned to international standards and frameworks.

The first of the webinars covering the new supports will be on June 1 at 10am and will highlight the progress that leading food companies have achieved in reducing emissions and adopting more sustainable processes. It will also focus on how transparent environmental credentials are increasingly important in supply chains.

Regional director Aidan McKenna said: “Reducing emissions and adopting more sustainable production practices is a smart business strategy. Increasingly, consumers are placing a premium on environmentally sustainable products and services. Responding positively to this growing consumer demand is important for consumer-facing businesses.

“Likewise, businesses that provide products or services to larger companies are now being required to show transparent environmental credentials and alignment with international standards. Inclusion in this supply chain will rely increasingly on a commitment to our emerging low-carbon, sustainable economy.”

The June 1 webinar will focus on the food and beverage sector and will feature speakers such as Rosaleen Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods, Louise Brennan of O’Brien Fine Foods, Padraig Mallon of Kerry Group, Owen Keogh of Lidl Ireland and Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green at Bord Bia.

Other webinars later in the month will focus on the manufacturing and construction sectors, and digital technologies, fintech, BPO and consumer services.

To register for the the food and beverage sector webinar next Tuesday, see here.