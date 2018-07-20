What Did Google Do Wrong?

20 Jul 2018 | 12.04 pm

The European Commission slapped Google with a €4.3 billion fine this week. Clay Fisher explains how the search engine giant abused its dominant position.

Google, the word that is memorised into our brains, the world’s top search engine, the place where we go to find out all the answers, has been behaving badly. That’s the view of the European Commission, which has fined the company €4.34 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules.

The fine has annoyed US president Donald Trump, who tweeted: “I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. “They truly have taken advantage of the US, but not for long!”

So what’s going on? Since 2011 Google has imposed restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile network operators to cement its dominant position in general internet search.

Margrethe Vestager (pictured), the EU’s Commissioner for Competition, explained: “The mobile internet makes up more than half of global internet traffic. It has changed the lives of millions of Europeans. Our case is about three types of restrictions that Google has imposed on Android device manufacturers and network operators to ensure that traffic on Android devices goes to the Google search engine.”

The Commission’s case is that Google has used Android as a way to copper-fasten its dominance of its search engine. By doing this, Google has denied rivals such as Bing and Yahoo the opportunity to innovate and compete. Google has also denied European consumers the ability to use other search engines on their Android devices, according to the Commission.

To back up, in 2005 Google bought the original developer of the Android mobile operating system. Since then, Google has been developing Android and modifying the operating system to keep up with the ever-changing world of technology.

When Google develops a new version of Android, it publishes the source code online. In theory, this allows third parties to download and modify this code to create Android forks. However, the source code covers basic features of a smart phone mobile operating system but does not cover Google’s proprietary Android apps and services.

The device manufacturers who wish to include obtain Google’s Android apps and services have to agree contracts with Google. In this way Google can determine which apps and services are pre-installed on the devices.

According to Vestager, in the Android arena Google has engaged in three practices that had the aim of cementing Google’s dominant position in general internet search.

• First, the company is illegally tying not only Google’s search browser but also the Google Chrome browser on all Android mobile devices. The Commission has found both these tying conducts to be illegal as of 2011 and 2012. Users who find search and browser apps pre-installed on their devices are likely to stick to these apps. For example, on Android devices (with Google Search and Chrome pre-installed) more than 95% of all search queries are made via Google Search.

• Secondly, Google made illegal payments to manufacturers for exclusive pre-installation of Google Search. The company provided financial incentives to some of the largest device manufacturers as well as mobile network operators on condition that they exclusively pre-installed Google Search on their devices.

The Commission’s investigation found that a rival search engine would have been unable to compensate a device manufacturer or mobile network operator for the loss of the revenue share payments from Google and still make a profit.

• Thirdly, Google participated in illegal obstruction of development and distribution of competing Android operating systems. The company has prevented device manufacturers from using any alternative version of Android that was not approved by Google, such as Android.

Android Forks

In order to be able to pre-install on their devices Google’s proprietary apps, manufacturers had to commit not to develop or sell a single device running on an Android fork. This practice reduced the opportunity for devices running on Android forks to be developed and sold.

Overall, says the Commission, Google’s practices have denied rival search engines the possibility to compete. The tying practices ensured the pre-installation of Google’s search engine and browser on all Google Android devices, and the exclusivity payments reduced the incentive to pre-install competing search engines.

Google also obstructed the development of Android forks, which could have provided a platform for rival search engines to gain traffic. Google’s strategy has also prevented rival search engines from collecting more data from smart mobile devices, including search and mobile location data.

Vestager commented: “Google is entitled to set technical requirements to ensure that functions and apps within its own Android ecosystem run smoothly. But these technical requirements cannot serve as a smoke-screen to prevent the development of competing Android ecosystems – Google can’t have its cake and eat it.”

Commissioner Vestager stated that when one company dominates a marketplace, competition is already weakened. “So EU antitrust rules put special responsibilities on dominant companies,” she added. “They must not deny other companies the chance to compete on the merits, to the detriment of further innovation and European consumers.

“Through its control over Android, Google is dominant in the market for mobile operating systems. Our most recent figures show that it holds a market share of more than 95%. Our decision also concludes that Google is dominant in two other markets, namely app stores for the Android mobile operating system and in general internet search. As regards general internet search, the Google search engine holds very high market shares of over 90% in most European countries.

“This means that Google must comply with EU antitrust rules for dominant companies. Today’s decision concludes that the restrictions Google imposed on manufacturers and network operators using Android have breached these rules since 2011.”

As result of the ruling, Google must now change its conduct in a way that brings the infringement to an effective end. “If Google fails to achieve compliance with our decision, it would be subject to penalty payments of up to 5% of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google’s parent, for each day of non-compliance,” Vestager warned.