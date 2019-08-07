What Can Vodafone Gigabit Broadband Do For Your Business?

07 Aug 2019 | 11.24 am

Vodafone’s Gigabit Broadband When it comes to effective communications and good customer service, it’s hard to overestimate the importance of a fast and reliable internet connection.can provide the goods.

Vodafone Gigabit broadband delivers speeds of up to 1 gigabit (1,000 megabits per second) to Irish businesses, offering the kind of connections that can send large amount of data around the world and improve customer experience, all at the same time.

Unlike most current broadband offerings in the Irish market, Vodafone Gigabit Broadband works by delivering a fibre connection directly to your business that isn’t shared with others in the area. It offers unlimited fibre broadband and free installation for only €25/month for the first 6 months*.

Fibre-based broadband is the next generation of internet connectivity — it’s faster, more reliable and uses fundamentally different technology to connect your business. Where traditional broadband uses copper wire and is delivered using the existing telephone lines, fibre-based broadband is designed with the needs of the 21st century in mind.

What could having access to this mean for your business?

It could open up an enormous range of services and abilities that could in turn make a real difference to your competitiveness. To begin with, faster access means more productivity, allowing staff to get the same amount of work done faster than they could before.

High-speed fibre facilitates high-definition video conferencing, which can mean less need for business travel and less carbon burnt in the process, a real consideration for many companies keen to improve their carbon footprints.

At the same time, high-speed broadband facilitates remote working. With fast connections, staff can access applications and data from anywhere using laptops, tablets and smartphones. They can schedule work activities around family life while still getting their work done, and they can even reduce unnecessary travel in the process. This can help with staff retention and attracting new recruits looking for a good work-life balance.

Meanwhile, fibre also facilitates access to cloud technologies that allow even small companies to get access to the products and services only very large companies used to be able to afford before. Using these, you could lower your operational costs by paying for applications as-a-service rather than up front, and rethink how your business operates as a result.

Looking forwards, many companies will also want to investigate the potential of technologies like the internet of things (IoT) to bring new and exciting business opportunities to life, all built on the back of a strong internet connection.

Fibre levels the playing field for business located outside the major urban centres, giving them access to the same window on the world as any other company.

Morgan O’Driscoll is a fine art auctioneer who runs his Fine Art Auctioneers and Valuers business in Skibbereen. He is also a Vodafone Gigabit Broadband customer and credits the service with significantly improving his business efficiency. “It used to take an hour and a half to upload 3,000 images for an online auction. Now, we can upload in a matter of seconds,” says Morgan.

Summed up, Vodafone Gigabit Broadband can have a massive impact on all aspects of how our society is organised, from opening up opportunities for high quality commerce to improving educational opportunities and health care, making better quality local government available and just generally improving quality of life.

The future is here, and it’s available from Vodafone.

