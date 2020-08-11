What Are Your Restructuring Options?

11 Aug 2020 | 09.18 am

JWA is a specialist advisory firm with expertise in corporate recovery solutions. In 2019, JWA were involved in over 70% of examinership (Ireland’s formal corporate restructuring process) cases in Ireland.

YOUR RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS

Business restructuring options are currently at the forefront of key decision making in many businesses following the impact of COVID-19. As businesses have re-opened or are considering re-opening, many otherwise viable businesses are facing challenging times.

To help guide businesses through this period, JWA have summarised the options available:

TRADE THROUGH Continue to trade and seek consensual arrangements with creditors where necessary.

MEMBERS VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION Wind down the operations of a solvent company with a view to distributing the assets of the company to its members in a tax efficient manner after discharging all of the company’s liabilities.

EXAMINERSHIP Protection of the Court (debts frozen) with a view to an Examiner formulating a scheme of arrangement to deal with legacy debt.

PART 9 SCHEME A scheme with a class or classes of creditors where legacy debt can be addressed with (>75%) vote in each class.

LIQUIDATION A Liquidator is appointed to the company in order to realise the assets of the company and distribute any surplus to creditors

Background to Firm

Joe Walsh (pictured), Managing Director of JWA, has acted in over 250 examinership cases and is Ireland’s leading Circuit Court Examiner, having been appointed Examiner in the majority of Circuit Court appointments, including the first ever Circuit Court examinership in March 2013.

• Please contact Joe Walsh (Managing Director) or Robert Burke (Director) on +353 196 96 888 for a free consultation.

www.jwaccountants.ie