What Are Retail Vacancy Rates Around Ireland?

12 Oct 2017 | 02.31 pm

Momentum in the retail sector is continuing but not as strongly as earlier in the year, according to research from commercial property specialists CBRE, with retail sales volumes up almost 1% in August and showing a 4.7% annual rise at the end of that month.

The figures exclude results for motor sales, which are seasonally volatile, and indicate that both footfall and spending are continuing to increase.

Property transactions in the sector have been somewhat sluggish in 2017, mainly due to concerns over Brexit as retailers are reluctant to move premises or pursue expansion programmes until there is more clarity on UK’s deal with the EU.

The CBRE report notes that although the pace of retail sales growth has eased in recent months, this may be a result of leakage to Northern Ireland, linked to the relative weakness of sterling. A complicating factor from the property point of view has been an 11.5% rise in online sales combined with a 2% fall in face-to-face spending.

According to CBRE, occupier activity has largely been positive on many main streets around the country in the last six months. Of 10 locations included in CBRE’s bi-annual vacancy study, four locations recorded an improvement in occupancy rates.

Worth noting is Killarney, which dropped nearly five percentage points to 1.9% at the end of Q3. Galway maintained its status as the tightest market, with a vacancy rate of only 1.8%, boosted by strong footfall and considerable tourist activity. Vacancy rates in Limerick (8.5%), Waterford (5.8%), Belfast (6.0%) and Kilkenny (4.3%) remained relatively stable. Athlone continued to improve, coming in at 9.3% in Q3 2017 compared to 12.4% six months earlier.

In Cork, vacancy decreased slightly to 9.1% as the Capitol site on Patrick Street was completed and fully let to Lifestyle Sports and Homesense. Nearby, Opera Lane is fully occupied. The largest opportunity for improvement still exists in Sligo. Although some new stores have opened in the last six months, others have been vacated and so the vacancy rate has remained relatively unchanged.

Vacancy in Dublin remains stable at 3.9%, although this includes units such as Victoria’s Secret on Grafton Street, which is now nearing completion and due to open next month.

Retail investment has risen since the beginning of the year, with more than €130m invested in the sector in Q3, compared to €120m in Q1 and €71m in Q2. Retail transactions accounted for 24% of the total volume of transactions in the first nine months, compared to 40% for offices and 17% for mixed-use. The largest retail transactions during Q3 2017 included the sale of 100-101 Grafton Street in Dublin for more than €50m and the sale of Oranmore Shopping Centre in Galway for approximately €16.3m.

Zone A Rents Inflation

Prime Zone A rents on Grafton Street have stayed flat since Q1 2017 at €6,300 per sq m per annum, but have increased by 11% year-on-year. On Henry Street, prime Zone A rents are steady at €4,500 per sq m per annum at the end of Q3 (+13% year-on-year). Zone A rents in Dundrum Town Centre as well as shopping centre rents across the country have remained stable at €4,500 (+13% year-on-year), and between €1,500 and €3,000, respectively.

Matthew Walaszek (pictured), senior research analyst at CBRE Ireland, commented: “The Luas Cross City project is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. There will be an additional 10 million passenger journeys per year on the newly extended Luas network, which will undoubtedly be beneficial for city centre retailers that have suffered considerable disruption during the construction phase”.

Senior director (retail) Bernadine Hogan said: “Demand remains strong for well-located neighbourhood schemes and shopping centres from service occupiers, food and beverage operators and beauty retailers. We continue to see international retailers seeking to secure stores in prime locations, while many indigenous occupiers are continuing to roll out expansion programmes. Occupiers are attracted to the Dublin market, given that prime rents are competitive compared to other European locations such as London or Paris”.