What Are Ireland’s Top Grocery Brands?

10 Sep 2021 | 09.51 am

In the latest grocery brands report from Checkout, Irish brands are putting it up to their international counterparts in the Top 100 Brands list compiled by the magazine.

For the listing, NielsenIQ measured the sales performance of c.5,000 brands in 200 product classes.

Coca Cola claimed the top spot for the 17th year in a row, followed by Tayto, Dairy Milk, Lucozade and Avonmore in the top five.

Monster is a new entrant to the top ten, pushing out 7Up.

The biggest mover was Fitzgerald’s Family Bakery, which jumped 35 places to number 41. Other brands moving up the ranking are Nestlé Aero, up 28 places to number 59, and Ben & Jerry’s, up 26 places to number 49. Alpro rises by 22 places to number 45, while M&Ms moves up 20 places to number 51.

Editor Maev Martin said: “It is great to see so many Irish brands among this year’s biggest movers, with wonder brand Vithit leaping up the rankings by 25 places to number 43. Another highly successful Irish brand, Stafford’s Bakeries, rises an impressive 24 places to number 62, while family-run brand Keogh’s, which entered the Top 100 in 2018 at number 96, rises 23 places to number 70 this year.

“Well-known Irish brands are also newcomers to a few of our Top 100 categories. These include Keogh’s in popcorn, The Happy Pear in chilled pizza, Keohane’s in frozen prepared fish products, and Chicken with Attitude, in frozen prepared poultry products.”

