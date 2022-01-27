Wexford firm sources software skills in Malaga

27 Jan 2022 | 11.32 am

Wexford health and safety e-learning specialist Dulann has opened an office in Malaga in Spain.

Dulann provides compliance management solutions from its cloud platform. Modules include Contractor Induction, Safety Management, Compliance Training, Procurement Management, Procedure Simulation and Employee Onboarding.

The company said that the Malaga premises will operate as a hub for software development. Dulann has hired six full-time employees to date (pictured) and more hires are planned.

CEO Damian Donlin explained: “Spain’s cultural proximity to Latin American countries makes it an ideal stepping stone into South America. We have established some fantastic relationships with the technical college in the Malaga region, which over the years has been able to supply us with a highly skilled workforce. This is a key deliverable to our continued expansion.”

“Dulann expects the best from its people every single day, so this investment in Malaga continues to demonstrate our focus on developing the very best people, so they in turn can develop the very best software,” said Carlos Ramos, Head of IT at the Malaga office.

Dulann has a network of eight franchised offices in Ireland. Clients include Glanbia and Jones Engineering Group.