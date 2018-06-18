WeWork Snaps Up Central Bank Space

18 Jun 2018 | 09.58 am

Shared office space company WeWork has snapped up eight floors of space at One Central Plaza, the former Central Bank HQ on Dame Street in Dublin which recently received approval from An Bord Pleanala for a planned redevelopment.

The Central Plaza redevelopment is being undertaken by international real estate firm Hines and the Hong Kong-based Peterson Group, which specialises in property and financial investments.

The developers say will include retail, restaurants and cafés at street and basement level. The existing plaza will be expanded into a new streetscape towards College Green and along Fownes Street and Cope Street, creating a link between the retail and tourist destinations of Grafton Street, College Green, and Temple Bar.

Hines senior managing director Brian Moran said: “Central Plaza will accommodate over 1,300 professional workers and create over 300 new full and part-time retail and hospitality jobs across the five existing buildings that make up the Central Plaza development.”

WeWork vice president Patrick Nelson added: “Expanding our Dublin portfolio with a location like Central Plaza really proves our commitment and dedication to this city. We recently opened our first location, which has been an incredible success, and we’ve seen interest from a mix of startups and large corporate companies taking space with us.”

Founded in New York City in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, WeWork now has more than 250 physical locations in more than 74 cities and 22 countries.

The company is expected to move in during Q4 2019, where its eight floors will feature open plan and breakout meeting spaces.

Number One is part of a master development that includes the adjoining properties 6-8 College Green, 9 College Green, and the former Annex and Commercial Buildings on Dame Street.